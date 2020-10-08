back
Smriti Irani and Karan Johar On Media
Karan Johar and Smriti Irani spoke about a worrying strain in the Indian press years before news channels were accused of carrying out a media trial in the name of #JusticeForSSR. 👀
08/10/2020 7:21 AMupdated: 08/10/2020 10:39 AM
52 comments
Sangita W.an hour
How she is pro shouting journalism. It's unethical. Journalist are suppose to give news. Not hv a point of view
Kaptaan J.2 hours
Arnab is actually a spokesman for the BJP and she clearly says atleast he has an agenda and an ideology, it’s just outrageously biased news on his channels,
Vikram S.2 hours
Karan sir mujhe bhi filmo mein kaam karane ka mouka dijiye
Anjani S.2 hours
Smriti is talented
Subhrasil B.4 hours
Smriti seems to have openness and pragmatic too.
Mridula M.6 hours
The phrase bullcrap/bullshit needs a new makeover and be called Karancrap!
Ramnish G.8 hours
I love her guts and ability to speak her mind fearlessly
Gracy S.8 hours
How about your coffee show where you strip everyone of their respect, dignity and morality ? if you’re indirectly targeting Arnab then I need to tell you that justice is not only blind but also deff in India that’s why reporters have to shout .
Amita B.12 hours
.. what are they discussing about..it is all over .. karan johar .. please keep mum.. it would be better for you.. media is not under your dynasty..
Sidhartha M.13 hours
Though ordinarily i don't support too much media trial, one has no option but investigate journalism when state is trying to protect the criminals.
Jupa T.13 hours
Haha, shame on both😁😁
Ranjoy R.15 hours
Who is it
Meiringmei M.16 hours
Well answered
Anil M.17 hours
She is a very bad political leader....
Desh P.19 hours
Whatever it is we hate this drug party host Karan Johar... Thuuuuuuu 😡😡😡👎👎👎👊👊👊👊👊
Nusrat W.20 hours
galat insaan se sawaal karliya .ye to usi ghatiya news group ki member hai
Niloufer H.21 hours
She is intelligent.
Abed A.a day
Drama queen is back
Wanplibok S.a day
If Karan Johar move in this direction. God bless the future star kids to struggle like Ananya Pandey..