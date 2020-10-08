back

Smriti Irani and Karan Johar On Media

Karan Johar and Smriti Irani spoke about a worrying strain in the Indian press years before news channels were accused of carrying out a media trial in the name of #JusticeForSSR. 👀

08/10/2020 7:21 AMupdated: 08/10/2020 10:39 AM
  • 116.3K
  • 60

Bollywood and Beyond

  1. 4:20

    Smriti Irani and Karan Johar On Media

  2. 1:41

    Who Is The PM Waving At?

  3. 3:05

    Dancer Ballets His Way To Prestigious Dance School

  4. 3:44

    Actor Arjun Mathur's Slice Of Heaven

  5. 6:38

    Meet Eshna Kutty: The Hula Hoop Girl

  6. 5:46

    When SP Balasubrahmanyam Comforted His Fan

52 comments

  • Sangita W.
    an hour

    How she is pro shouting journalism. It's unethical. Journalist are suppose to give news. Not hv a point of view

  • Kaptaan J.
    2 hours

    Arnab is actually a spokesman for the BJP and she clearly says atleast he has an agenda and an ideology, it’s just outrageously biased news on his channels,

  • Vikram S.
    2 hours

    Karan sir mujhe bhi filmo mein kaam karane ka mouka dijiye

  • Anjani S.
    2 hours

    Smriti is talented

  • Subhrasil B.
    4 hours

    Smriti seems to have openness and pragmatic too.

  • Mridula M.
    6 hours

    The phrase bullcrap/bullshit needs a new makeover and be called Karancrap!

  • Ramnish G.
    8 hours

    I love her guts and ability to speak her mind fearlessly

  • Gracy S.
    8 hours

    How about your coffee show where you strip everyone of their respect, dignity and morality ? if you’re indirectly targeting Arnab then I need to tell you that justice is not only blind but also deff in India that’s why reporters have to shout .

  • Amita B.
    12 hours

    .. what are they discussing about..it is all over .. karan johar .. please keep mum.. it would be better for you.. media is not under your dynasty..

  • Sidhartha M.
    13 hours

    Though ordinarily i don't support too much media trial, one has no option but investigate journalism when state is trying to protect the criminals.

  • Jupa T.
    13 hours

    Haha, shame on both😁😁

  • Ranjoy R.
    15 hours

    Who is it

  • Meiringmei M.
    16 hours

    Well answered

  • Anil M.
    17 hours

    She is a very bad political leader....

  • Suresh K.
    18 hours

    I know Binary options trade might not be new to you but what makes a difference is Mr Randy William my account manager, I haven't seen anyone like him over these years.. He is so dedicated to his course,he always have the interest of his clients at heart,he has been making me good profits in 3days since I started out with him so if you want to invest I'll suggest you contact by clicking on the link below https://www.facebook.com/RandyWilliam.7799

  • Desh P.
    19 hours

    Whatever it is we hate this drug party host Karan Johar... Thuuuuuuu 😡😡😡👎👎👎👊👊👊👊👊

  • Nusrat W.
    20 hours

    galat insaan se sawaal karliya .ye to usi ghatiya news group ki member hai

  • Niloufer H.
    21 hours

    She is intelligent.

  • Abed A.
    a day

    Drama queen is back

  • Wanplibok S.
    a day

    If Karan Johar move in this direction. God bless the future star kids to struggle like Ananya Pandey..

Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.

Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.

switch-check
switch-x
By continuing, you agree to receive emails from Brut.