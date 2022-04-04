back
Smuggled, injured and rescued: Kangaroos in West Bengal
Miles away from their natural habitat, three kangaroos were rescued in West Bengal's Jalpaiguri.
04/04/2022 2:34 PMupdated: 04/04/2022 2:36 PM
26 comments
Abdul M.11 hours
Some were rescued in Bangladesh too
Kuldeep S.17 hours
पधारो पधारो हमारे देश....आप लोगो का बहुत बहुत स्वागत है।
Rina M.21 hours
That’s so cruel and heartbreaking 😢
Tarh R.a day
That’s not Kangaroo. This is Wallaby
Vivek D.a day
Must have come to play in IPL...
Sonali M.a day
Who ever smuggled them.... What could he have acheived by bringing them here..& letting in the wild ?? 🤔
Kalenjar S.a day
Nepal ki border ko seal kardo
Sourav B.a day
Ahh my place is on headline 👀
Gaurav S.a day
🦘 in WB 😟
Ava O.2 days
Omg🙏🙏🙏
Futu P.2 days
First of all Its not West Bengal It is The WASTE Bengal
Argha M.2 days
This is Wallaby,not kangaroo 🦘
Sathya C.2 days
Koala too
Sathya C.2 days
Kangaroo is Australiaa hometown
Tanuja S.2 days
I pray they are sent back to their native habitats soon. Let them live wild and free
Anurag R.2 days
Very beautifull creature....they should be taken to their original inhabitant place but not in zoo....I request to the west Bengal government from Assam, INDIA
Rani B.2 days
I don't know how human being are doing such cruel things 😡 no humanity left
Sabyasachi D.2 days
West bengal became hub of terrorists, smugglers, antisocials.
Alex X.2 days
Behenchod nepal pein kiu smuggle karega bein bolta hey to kuch bhi bologey
Sangeeta P.2 days
Greedy human being ... Survival of these tiny animals really doubtful.