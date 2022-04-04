back

Smuggled, injured and rescued: Kangaroos in West Bengal

Miles away from their natural habitat, three kangaroos were rescued in West Bengal's Jalpaiguri.

04/04/2022 2:34 PMupdated: 04/04/2022 2:36 PM
  • 49.2K
  • 29

26 comments

  • Abdul M.
    11 hours

    Some were rescued in Bangladesh too

  • Kuldeep S.
    17 hours

    पधारो पधारो हमारे देश....आप लोगो का बहुत बहुत स्वागत है।

  • Rina M.
    21 hours

    That’s so cruel and heartbreaking 😢

  • Tarh R.
    a day

    That’s not Kangaroo. This is Wallaby

  • Vivek D.
    a day

    Must have come to play in IPL...

  • Sonali M.
    a day

    Who ever smuggled them.... What could he have acheived by bringing them here..& letting in the wild ?? 🤔

  • Kalenjar S.
    a day

    Nepal ki border ko seal kardo

  • Sourav B.
    a day

    Ahh my place is on headline 👀

  • Gaurav S.
    a day

    🦘 in WB 😟

  • Ava O.
    2 days

    Omg🙏🙏🙏

  • Futu P.
    2 days

    First of all Its not West Bengal It is The WASTE Bengal

  • Argha M.
    2 days

    This is Wallaby,not kangaroo 🦘

  • Sathya C.
    2 days

    Koala too

  • Sathya C.
    2 days

    Kangaroo is Australiaa hometown

  • Tanuja S.
    2 days

    I pray they are sent back to their native habitats soon. Let them live wild and free

  • Anurag R.
    2 days

    Very beautifull creature....they should be taken to their original inhabitant place but not in zoo....I request to the west Bengal government from Assam, INDIA

  • Rani B.
    2 days

    I don't know how human being are doing such cruel things 😡 no humanity left

  • Sabyasachi D.
    2 days

    West bengal became hub of terrorists, smugglers, antisocials.

  • Alex X.
    2 days

    Behenchod nepal pein kiu smuggle karega bein bolta hey to kuch bhi bologey

  • Sangeeta P.
    2 days

    Greedy human being ... Survival of these tiny animals really doubtful.

