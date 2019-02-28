Soldier’s Wife Calls Out War Mongering

An Indian soldier’s wife on what it means to go to war… 🙏\n\nVideo courtesy: SheThePeople
Ajay D.12/05/2019 14:55
Solders are meant for sacrifice for the shake of the country
Apu A.08/27/2019 16:52
Jo lar saka bohi to mahan hey🔥🔥🔥🔥
Saha D.06/27/2019 04:04
I do respect the emotions of the lady but Kisi ke kehne se Jung nahi cheri jati. Jung Tabhi Hoti hai jab koi humpe hamla karta hai. Social media Mai 100 log kahenge ke Jung Lado to indian army Pakistan pe humla nahi kar degi. So madam please ignore those comments. Soldiers are bounded by the oath they take to protect their country and they follow orders which comes from a person who has far more responsibilities than anyone. The risk comes with the job profile. 60 - 70% of the soldiers never see action. A soldier will never reflect the same sentiments. The infrastructure is there, jobs for the family, education for the kids, support for the elderly. We together have to ensure that it functions properly.
Vetri T.04/16/2019 14:51
Those who are mongering for war,dont know what happens after the war(loss or win) the contries economy will fall and there would be large amount of restoration and.If someone want the ultimate war. He can go as one man army.
MD M.03/22/2019 13:33
Siraj E.03/22/2019 10:54
Allah hamare fouji bhai ke gharwalo ko aman sukun ata farma
Bashir S.03/21/2019 17:48
😘I proud indain soldiers😒
Thakur M.03/21/2019 16:24
Tum ek kayar ho.....himmat nhi hai tum me
Shobaram ß.03/21/2019 15:44
Kotesh N.03/21/2019 12:48
Hello "brut"Don't mis guide nation
Susheel Y.03/21/2019 12:05
This video is for andhbhakt ... will RSS men and Andhbhakt fight on border or only social media campaign ...
Shaikh A.03/21/2019 09:26
hamare Asli Hiro to sirf Army hi hai aur koi nhi jai hind
Santosh S.03/21/2019 08:22
In times of war.. If u have excuse like dis plz ask ur husband to quit.. Those who join army don't think of half soldier and all.. All they think is about service to mother land.. Tats y they r called heros
गणेश व.03/21/2019 02:05
She is not an wife of soldier... As revealed
Arvind P.03/20/2019 18:06
Pragya S.03/20/2019 16:09
I can fight for my country and my parents will b proud of me and my partner will be ready for my casualty if I join army.......bina lade marne se achha h lad kar mar jaoo jai hind madam
Sonu S.03/20/2019 13:33
Vinayak H.03/20/2019 13:26
Mo S.03/20/2019 12:52
I'm proud to be a Indian Muslim I thanks all of my Indian brother soldier's because of those sacrifices today I'm happy. In India get d bless them Jai Hind
Lalbabuyadav L.03/20/2019 07:21
