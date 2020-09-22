South Indians Wear Their Pride On Their Sleeve

When SP Balasubrahmanyam Comforted His Fan
Bhopal DG Caught Assaulting Wife On Camera
Pakistan Vs. India At UNGA
When Jaswant Singh Pulled Up Politicians
Where There Are Women, There Is A Way
A Bank For Waste Just For Kids
All the comments on here are being done in English lol so the whole argument seems rather silly. It's just language, it's a tool for communication, so it doesn't really matter what language as long as the person you are communicating with can understand what you're saying
I don't understand what is wrong in learning a 3 language. This idiot kani mozhi has got no other work. The entire family is bloody corrupt. If she is against hindi then why her sonna med as Aditya which is sanskrit language she is fooling. Her brother stalin schoothe studentshould not call their parents in Tamil அம்மா and appa.they were strictly instructed to call mummy and daddy. Can't speak in Tamil in sunshine school. If they they are fined one thousand rupees. Such an hypocrite is this bloody lady and the whole family. Cheating the taamils from 1967 bloody dmk will be washed out in this election. Fool stalin
Ayoooo comments lah sila vadakans adi makku maari comments podraangalae
Hindi is not our national language
It's just another indian language
If it's imposed we South Indians will strongly stand against it.
TBH I like Hindi and I'm trying to learn it.
But if a vadakan says we have to learn Hindi to be in India
I'll politely say
HINDI theriyaadha poda!!!
Watch porn no language required 💯⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️
Dumbasses think India is Hindi and Hindi is India ,these bhakts saying it's for political gain must be retarded what makes Hindi special eh 22% speak it ,speak facts not feelings regards,Tamil is older than Sanskrit even ,if older is better tell Hindi to fuck off,we learn the language we were born with and the languages we want to,not your retarded views that consists of misplaced nationalism 😂
As usual Brut Bastards spreading division amongst Indians now by language, which actually supports Anti-India Parties like DMK of South esp in Tamilnadu . Brut bastards stop your Islamist Communists Propaganda ...
Paid actors like shaheenbaug
Wah...this is great...they don't speak hindi but they love to learn and talk in English.. that makes them more indian... Actually language is not a problem...but ego is... We indians love to fight with our own brothers and be a slave to our neighbour countries... And unfortunately I am also writing this in English cause my fellow indians know English and say no to hindi... The admin claims that south Indians are facing problems...then what about the people like me coming from northeast and struggling in a city like Bangalore?? Even I demand the same...I am an Indian and I don't know kannada,tamil,telegu etc etc... And let me make it clear...my mother tongue is not hindi...its odia...still I am managing to learn all of them...but it takes time...so I prefer learning things instead of demanding the wrong... We need to understand that India is vast when it comes to culture and language so let's just respect each other...
If English is a foreign language, definitely Hindi is also a foreign language for non-Hindi states. Dont impose your own mother tongue on others, who have their own mother tongue as a pride. Use your mother tongue locally and English to communicate beyond your local border. Simple.
Aye idiots the nep 2020 doesn't impose hindi😑....I can understand don't impose hindi...but what is this reject nep?
Good u don't speak our national language foreigners love to learn new languages while we indian shying to speak indian languages
I went through the new education policy. I have just read that they advice to have a third language.
They haven't said about Hindi.
Nobody is forcing...just politics...
Hindi is just a regional language of India. Once again Modi gov failed to impose Hindi on others throat. Definitely English connects India. We are proud and love our mother language
People want to make fuss out of anything. Speak whatever you want to but why you have to advertise yourself by showing the opposition to another language? This is why they are trolled in movies, because of their backward thinking.
Because u people hate those who speak in hindi
We here to accept/learn foreign language English, but we have problems with our own nation's language.
Had Cow-Belt Indians not succumbed to hindi imposition.. languages like Awadhi, Maithili, Dogri, Angika, Brajbasha wouldn't be dead/dying languages today
speaking is not important knowing is..
Hindustan mein rehte ho aur Hindi nahi pata 🙄
Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.
608 comments
Ethan D.18 hours
All the comments on here are being done in English lol so the whole argument seems rather silly. It's just language, it's a tool for communication, so it doesn't really matter what language as long as the person you are communicating with can understand what you're saying
Sreepriya I.21 hours
I don't understand what is wrong in learning a 3 language. This idiot kani mozhi has got no other work. The entire family is bloody corrupt. If she is against hindi then why her sonna med as Aditya which is sanskrit language she is fooling. Her brother stalin schoothe studentshould not call their parents in Tamil அம்மா and appa.they were strictly instructed to call mummy and daddy. Can't speak in Tamil in sunshine school. If they they are fined one thousand rupees. Such an hypocrite is this bloody lady and the whole family. Cheating the taamils from 1967 bloody dmk will be washed out in this election. Fool stalin
Hari K.a day
Ayoooo comments lah sila vadakans adi makku maari comments podraangalae Hindi is not our national language It's just another indian language If it's imposed we South Indians will strongly stand against it. TBH I like Hindi and I'm trying to learn it. But if a vadakan says we have to learn Hindi to be in India I'll politely say HINDI theriyaadha poda!!!
John G.2 days
Watch porn no language required 💯⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️
Nihad K.2 days
Dumbasses think India is Hindi and Hindi is India ,these bhakts saying it's for political gain must be retarded what makes Hindi special eh 22% speak it ,speak facts not feelings regards,Tamil is older than Sanskrit even ,if older is better tell Hindi to fuck off,we learn the language we were born with and the languages we want to,not your retarded views that consists of misplaced nationalism 😂
Pattamadai S.3 days
As usual Brut Bastards spreading division amongst Indians now by language, which actually supports Anti-India Parties like DMK of South esp in Tamilnadu . Brut bastards stop your Islamist Communists Propaganda ...
Rakesh S.4 days
Paid actors like shaheenbaug
Mira B.4 days
Wah...this is great...they don't speak hindi but they love to learn and talk in English.. that makes them more indian... Actually language is not a problem...but ego is... We indians love to fight with our own brothers and be a slave to our neighbour countries... And unfortunately I am also writing this in English cause my fellow indians know English and say no to hindi... The admin claims that south Indians are facing problems...then what about the people like me coming from northeast and struggling in a city like Bangalore?? Even I demand the same...I am an Indian and I don't know kannada,tamil,telegu etc etc... And let me make it clear...my mother tongue is not hindi...its odia...still I am managing to learn all of them...but it takes time...so I prefer learning things instead of demanding the wrong... We need to understand that India is vast when it comes to culture and language so let's just respect each other...
Chinnasamy R.5 days
If English is a foreign language, definitely Hindi is also a foreign language for non-Hindi states. Dont impose your own mother tongue on others, who have their own mother tongue as a pride. Use your mother tongue locally and English to communicate beyond your local border. Simple.
Aditya P.6 days
Aye idiots the nep 2020 doesn't impose hindi😑....I can understand don't impose hindi...but what is this reject nep?
Dinesh P.09/22/2020 09:53
Good u don't speak our national language foreigners love to learn new languages while we indian shying to speak indian languages
Jyotishman S.09/22/2020 05:16
I went through the new education policy. I have just read that they advice to have a third language. They haven't said about Hindi.
Vishnu V.09/21/2020 19:35
Nobody is forcing...just politics...
Dibakar G.09/21/2020 06:36
Hindi is just a regional language of India. Once again Modi gov failed to impose Hindi on others throat. Definitely English connects India. We are proud and love our mother language
Asheesh G.09/21/2020 00:51
People want to make fuss out of anything. Speak whatever you want to but why you have to advertise yourself by showing the opposition to another language? This is why they are trolled in movies, because of their backward thinking.
Ray A.09/20/2020 19:05
Because u people hate those who speak in hindi
Dharmesh V.09/20/2020 18:12
We here to accept/learn foreign language English, but we have problems with our own nation's language.
Abhishek S.09/20/2020 17:59
Had Cow-Belt Indians not succumbed to hindi imposition.. languages like Awadhi, Maithili, Dogri, Angika, Brajbasha wouldn't be dead/dying languages today
Birendra S.09/20/2020 13:25
speaking is not important knowing is..
Sid R.09/20/2020 13:06
Hindustan mein rehte ho aur Hindi nahi pata 🙄