Spaced Out Boris Johnson Fumbles India Query

Who's more clueless about farm protests? India's leadership or Boris Johnson? 👀

10/12/2020 2:57 PM
  • 105.6K
  • 155

Portraits

  1. 5:13

    What Happens After Overcoming A Covid-19 Infection?

  2. 3:08

    An Unusual Case Of Chain Snatching

  3. 4:28

    Smriti Irani and Karan Johar On Media

  4. 2:35

    Vrajesh Hirjee’s Ode To 21st Century Draupadi

  5. 5:47

    This Man Spent 24 Years in Prison For Nothing

  6. 3:08

    The Maruti Zen That Became A Sports Car

141 comments

  • Navpreet G.
    3 days

    Of course he knew, he just didn’t want to loose his invitation as chief guest on republic day 😅

  • Parameswaran V.
    6 days

    Uttar pradesh doesnt abide APMC a fabricated and false narrative from

  • Nitin R.
    14/12/2020 21:23

    Ki bakawas kar reha bhapa,

  • Vidya S.
    14/12/2020 17:43

    Hahaha... 😂

  • Farhan A.
    14/12/2020 08:13

    Moron

  • Pradeep M.
    14/12/2020 05:41

    U should not use these kind of tricks u r not whole india but only some bunch of people n also brut india u shud remove Varun Dhawan in this video because there is no need of him n u can't manipulate people with these tricks

  • Aditi S.
    13/12/2020 20:42

    Stupid leaders everywhere 🤣🤣

  • AbdulBasit S.
    13/12/2020 19:29

    High on octane

  • Usha C.
    13/12/2020 17:09

    Why is only Punjab having this problem, why isn't Punjab saying what is the exact problem witht bill, why is there terrorist elements in the strike

  • Stephen H.
    13/12/2020 16:09

    Walking on middle East path of extremists religion ideology ....

  • Sanjeev S.
    13/12/2020 07:17

    Boris shut up the Khalistani in his track ☝️. Even the MI6 is aware of involvement of ISI in these engineered protests. Boris has been briefed properly.

  • Suraj S.
    13/12/2020 05:27

    Borish knows that its not India of Pre- Independent , he knows he should not poke his nose in the internal matters of India .

  • Zarak K.
    13/12/2020 04:00

    ashna dy sa waye

  • Lubhesh B.
    12/12/2020 20:57

    Someone pl gift comb to borris...bichare k Baal Baal hamesha Aise bikjre rehte hai Jaisebiwi me bal pakad Kar dhoyabho

  • হৃদিক ব.
    12/12/2020 15:46

    This the Modi Way asshole, no one dares Modi, UK in 2050 will be full of Jihadi, Bharat will lead Europe against Jihadi Boris knows that well.

  • Sajla C.
    12/12/2020 15:11

    Protect the hands that feed us 💗 https://m.facebook.com/story.php?story_fbid=3472071102829756&id=100000807023094

  • Shabik S.
    12/12/2020 14:46

    Another Donald trump😂

  • அப்துல் ர.
    12/12/2020 14:19

    He's also a fascist like Modi deliberately bringing Pakistan into the conversation.

  • Junu R.
    12/12/2020 11:06

    His look @ 0:09 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣

  • Gurpreet S.
    12/12/2020 11:06

    Dhesi was like "o pata nahi ji yea (boris) kaun sa nasha karta hai"🤣🤣 For all those who can't understand, its a song by "Hardy Sandhu"🥂

