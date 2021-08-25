back
Sri Guru Granth Sahib Flown In From Kabul
As the three saroops of the Sri Guru Granth Sahib arrived in Delhi from Kabul, the rich legacy of Sikhs in Afghanistan was on the brink of being wiped out...
24/08/2021 1:38 PMupdated: 24/08/2021 1:39 PM
Tania K.2 days
so what is the issue
Banashree G.3 days
Well said 👍
Abhishek S.3 days
दुनिया में बहुत कम ऐसे देश हैं जिन्होंने सभी को अपनाया है.. उनमें से एक है महान देश भारत.. जिन लोगों ने भारत के साथ गलत किया है उनको भी इस देश ने अपनाया है.. इस देश के साथ गलत करके भागने वाले लोग भी यहाँ वापस आने का इरादा रखते हैं.. दुनिया के हर देश में खराब बातें भी होती हैं, अच्छी बातें भी होती हैं.. हर देश की सरकारों में भी अच्छी और बुरी दोनों बातें होती हैं... भारत में भी वही सब है.. इसलिए सब करो पर अपने देश के साथ गद्दारी मत करना चाहे जान चली जाए.. क्योंकि याद रखना बुरी से बुरी स्थिति में भी हर भारतीय का आखिरी रास्ता भारत ही होगा... भारत के पवित्र ग्रंथों का सम्मान के साथ स्वागत.. 🙏❤️
Hiralal P.4 days
PARMEET SINGH, you have misunderstood the language really used for Islamic inveders/Talibans who are very ungrateful and shameful to treat Sikhs Congretion driving out of Afghanistan who deserves appreciation for the development of Afghanistan, I have great respect for Sikh communities who fought for Independence of India and BHAGAT SINGH became a Martyr sacrificing his life for mother land India.
Padmanabhan I.5 days
Repercussion of delay in Legislation due to opposition?
Subrata D.6 days
spreading of "them" in a place means the total annihilation of others!! yet "they" are "peaceful"!! what a joke...
Kul H.6 days
Another great loss to Afghanistan. Sikhs have been positive contributors there for 500 years, bringing nothing but positivity to where they lived
Sarvagna V.6 days
Next 50yesrs india moving like that .....so think indians...for our generation s
রাকেশ শ.6 days
What about people of other religions like muslims and Christians and Hindus?Are they still there or yet to left ?
Lida P.6 days
I'm so sorry for our Sikhs and Hindus people. I always loved to spend time with Hindus in Kabul as a kid. In Kabul our neighbourhood was very famous because of Hindus and Sikhs. It's hurt to watch how this people leaving their homes/ country because USA made Taliban.
Ronak P.7 days
I’m just glad that these holy scriptures and the culture has been preserved, like so many other scriptures and persons. India has always been a democracy and has always belonged to its people it’s just a shame that handful of people want to divide it, have people not learnt that together we are stronger and separated we fall. Let’s keep India as India and people that don’t like or feel like it needs to be divided can leave and make their own sanctuary. See if any other country will welcome you with love that India gives no matter of religion. Under one roof, under one house we are a family. Once that house breaks we are strangers
Amit S.7 days
JNU guys might be busy in preparing something very remarkable research proposal to study the current scenario in Afghanistan. That's why they are not getting time to speak on this issue. Where are those barking dogs now, I want to ask ????? Librandus ki Liberalism kidhar hai abhiiii ?????? 😡😡😡😡😡😡😡😡😡
Prakash C.7 days
Waheguru ji
Debabrata D.25/08/2021 17:49
jo bole so nihal sat sri akal.....wahe guru ji ka khalsa waheguruji ki fateh..
Al H.25/08/2021 12:30
India 🇮🇳 is a terrorist state
Balpreet K.25/08/2021 10:54
Rise of TALIBAN is a threat to every country, we may not speak against it internationally because of whatsoever political reasons but soon we will face it consequences. I who are going through such a horrible situation right now.
Rock A.25/08/2021 09:59
Bless you people...
Shehroz K.25/08/2021 08:19
Look what modi did at least he's happy now ixrahell is happy usa is happy hindus won destroying sikhs atlast no jobs for sikhs no land for sikhs hail bjp
Srijana S.25/08/2021 07:59
I'm very happy for the Sikh👳 and Punjabi community that their holy book has arrived in the safe place🙏👍
Gopal G.25/08/2021 06:29
Our Sikh brothers are always welcome.. From Tamilnadu