Sri Lankan Lynched In Pakistan Over Blasphemy
All it took was a rumour for hundreds of Pakistanis to gather against a Sri Lankan man and kill him.
06/12/2021 1:56 PM
134 comments
Poornima C.3 days
Apparently he was a strict manager at the factory and his hard work has brought the factory and it’s production to a whole new level. There were some workplace politics and there were some workers who did not like the strict manager, they falsely accused him about the tearing of the poster and start to attack him spreading a rumour that about the poster. Thugs are misusing the laws in for their personal agendas.
Manpreet S.4 days
A man is put to dead because of a book. How low radical muslims will fall? This is a subject where all muslims must condemn those radicalised one for doing such inhumane act in the name of religion.
Nony U.5 days
And who in their right mind will travel to Pakistan?
Nina K.6 days
This is disgusting barbaric and out of control..who has the right to take anyone's life..its also a sin...its unacceptable and will only cause more damage and more crazy unhinged pple trying to kill each h other😔😡
Chanchal G.6 days
Peace lover spread peace all over world.🙈🙉🙊
Rajkumar T.7 days
If the roles were reversed we'll see a bunch of clowns acting victims. But when it's them being the oppressors they just sweep it away saying action will be taken..Clowns
Harshi W.7 days
Pakisthan is joks 😡😡😡🐄🐄🐄🐄🐄🐄🐄🐄🐄
Siddarth A.7 days
Not to worry .. India is not far off.. unlike Pakistan, the centre supports mob lynching and has barely caught any accused .. India will reach to this point fairly quickly.. great going 👍..
Md E.08/12/2021 05:10
Monsters
Zulfiqar A.08/12/2021 03:05
Shame full act
Arsh H.08/12/2021 00:30
Sometimes we can't understand how far we have to go to protect Muhammad
Hafsa A.07/12/2021 18:29
Why humans have to judge and punish others for such acts ... God is there to see everything ..
Hafsa A.07/12/2021 18:22
Taking down a poster with Quranic verses how does that show an act of blameshey .. that man apolgized for it too They killed him over this ... they forgot the Islamic rule of forgiveness Shameful act .. Religions insniyat sekhati hain aur dunya mai sb haiwan ban rhe hain
Madushan R.07/12/2021 17:40
Ppl become animals.specially Muslim extremists
Madushan R.07/12/2021 17:30
Why ppl behave like this.we all humans.rest in peace priyantha.
Bimal L.07/12/2021 15:08
!
Ishan J.07/12/2021 13:36
Fuck off pakisthan 🖕 pakisthan cancer to this world
Omair A.07/12/2021 13:01
Pakistan is unlike India.. Where we support such kind of acts neither over government. Where is India unfortunately they support RSS.
Somung A.07/12/2021 11:08
Brut you need to post this https://fb.watch/9K_pdRKfvu/
Guna S.07/12/2021 11:02
Imran khan is a crook lie ab arrest if he do that he won't be sitting in his office