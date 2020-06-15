Stop Saying This If You Care About Black Lives

Dad Steals Show At Jain Gay Wedding
Marjorie R.16 hours
God make everyone in his own image and colour, love yourself for who you are.
Marjorie R.16 hours
You have to love yourself for others can love you, if you think black is inferior ,you will have that complex all your life, It is not others, it's you,
Diganta S.17 hours
1) And if you have small eyes they'll call Chinkies, Chinese, Momo etc. 2) If you have native accents in English or, Hindi they will ask you "Are you Bengali, Aru you Tamil etc. even though you have fluency in English. (Personal experience) 3) If your food habit is something different cuisine or, in weird food list they'll ask you are you Chinese? Do you people eat dog? (my personal experience, being NORTH-EAST Indian I faced.) My reply is always yes. I eat everything and interested to eat human flesh too, than they stopped to ask)
Vibhakar S.a day
We call these name by love even my father was called kallu in his family
Amiet S.a day
Peter..!!!! Where are you buddy... Good to know that you are doing good 👍
Anirudh K.a day
I always find dark as bold and strong. It depends on people and their perspective. I'm fair but even me also faced some racism when I went to Italy. Because I'm not actually fair than most of the Europeans as their color is very pale. When I was attending a language class, I made some friends and unexpectedly when I was leaving the class, one guy called "ok bye nigga". Even in India also, most of the people gives very much interest and respect to white people especially the fair looking foreigners. Maybe because of that, Portuguese and Britishers easily looted wealth from India because of unwanted respect from the Indian rulers. And it's very interesting that there was very tiny Britishers ruled the whole India because the Indian civil servants did the majority of the day-to-day work. It's a fact that respecting according to color ultimately leads to destruction because they'll take advantage of it.
Vishal H.2 days
It is all to do with religion , in Hinduism fairer is seen as pure and black as evil , because these religion has his roots in North of India and it came down to India mostly from northern side therefore these Aryans see themself with fairer skin as pure people's and after coming to India thses tribals people's and Dravidian where mostly have darker or pigmented skin which they looked as impure.
Dolrich A.2 days
Well said Peter... 👌
Arati B.3 days
I think we too call the whites ... la..... Gora....
Rebek G.3 days
Very true
Eha T.3 days
India me bout gadhe hai ...
Sonika M.3 days
I agree mostely people's judge by skin color, But I can't stand by them bcoz I already belive in kidness people, nd also I have frnd who has black combination... I love them they all r beautyfull, kidness by heart .
Sïddhårth K.3 days
Ye brut india sala hath dho kar piche para hai
Tse Y.3 days
There is nothing problem in india in this matter.. why are you making it up?
Suhail M.3 days
+919717507944 this is a number of a negro who cheated me pretending to be from embassy can someone help me track down this black arsehole
Jasmin J.3 days
B Positive will go long way.❣❣❣
Jaideep P.3 days
‘Racism’ n bias towards skin color n ‘stereotyping’ are all different at various levels; Indians hv been at the receiving end of racism n stereotyping even Gandhi faced in SA but aware Indians hv always fought racism n stereotyping like in Hollywood or Bollywood so not right to generalize! All lives matter including black, brown, yellow n anything in the spectrum!
Moiz J.3 days
If a Muslim scorns a different person , he is not a Muslim
Priya P.3 days
India has to take a huge leap for this change to happen. No matter how many videos, stories are posted online but on the ground level people don't want to change their mindset. They don't want reform or for that matter positivity. Change can be brought through basic education which can start right from school. Indian education system is fucked up. Instead of just bookish knowledge, human values & ethics should be a part of the syllabus & empathy should be taught from a young age, may be the coming generation will be able to build a better society then what it is now.
Rohit U.3 days
Mohit Shetty