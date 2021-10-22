Sudhaa Chandran’s Challenges With Airport Security

Kareena Kapoor Khan Meets Kartik Aaryan
Inhuman
Illeana I.24/10/2021 21:48
Inhuman
Kausar S.24/10/2021 17:13
I totally agree wd Sudha Mem، cant you understand guys her disability it's not about that she is actress as well as human she proud India I don't understand why people react and by the who's toking about rules and regulations dont forget thus is india whare most of people including high profile wont care about rules think about her disability guys yaha sab judge bankar beth jatey hai disgusting 😡
Bharati M.24/10/2021 16:50
Please follow d rules nd regulations.
D U.24/10/2021 12:25
Agar koi apni duty kar raha hain to aap bhi honesty ke sath oosko help kariye ,,aaj kal kisi par bhi bharosa nhi kiya ja sakta
SNandy N.24/10/2021 11:02
You need only publicity
SNandy N.24/10/2021 11:01
They are doing there duty
Sagar P.24/10/2021 09:50
For every problem Modi ji is responsible. These actresses just craving for attention.
Shivani M.24/10/2021 08:37
No deviation, has to cooperate, its A security matter
Santanu24/10/2021 07:39
Respected Sudha Mam... Let the CISF do their duty... Law is equal for every one... I remember many years ago US authorities asked former President APJ Abdul Kalam to remove his shoes on security matter... Kalam at once co- oporate with the security without any protest... nor he remind the security that he was the former President of India... here he was just following rules... and after that he never utter a single appeal to the PM of India... people should learn from this great Icon of our country...
Adhokshaja B.24/10/2021 07:33
But think of the terrorists CISF can't give permissions think of the lakes of pasdengers, criminals carry all sorts of things which dangerous. For national security reasons we need to tolerate.
Neetu D.24/10/2021 07:12
They don't know u r celebrity direct ap ki pahunch to pm c jai bahan
Annu A.24/10/2021 07:08
It's sad but its cos of security issues
Rupinder K.24/10/2021 06:54
Ppl those who are saying rules are same for everyone...please note that she is not a wannabe celebrity.. her point is completely right. Her right should be protected under disabilities act.
Archana K.24/10/2021 05:52
Nothing at the cost of security
Debraj S.24/10/2021 05:46
Kaha apna dash hai ye ... All are divided by religion , avi ap Assam main dekh lijiye Few Assamese language people(behave like Language rakshak jati rakhsak) kehete hai Bengali hatao video post ho raha hai kitna kuch ho raha hai but no central act on it or nothing Modi ji to Gayab hai Jaadu ki tarha ... Apne hi desh main apne hi land main koe hak nahi hai hamara ... Indian hai lekhin apna hak nahi hai bus As per Birth certificate Indian hai ... Govt bus vote main hai baki bhagwan bharosey ji... Only Cricket k din we all became indian rest maro kato hatao ... Sorry if I hurt anyone 🙏 , it's what we as indian (bengali language by birth) are facing in Here.
Geeta D.24/10/2021 05:27
I guess better ways to be developed or invented to scan prosthetic limbs ..here ita not an issue about a celeb..its a question raised for old method of checking and scanning...
Pankaj D.24/10/2021 05:06
CISF personnel at airports are illiterate. I had also experienced similar things ,couple of years back I was interrogated like a criminal to carry a personal care product which was red in color. I tried hard to explain them it's quite face spray and not a Chilli spray but they argued with me about half an hour .
Beena R.24/10/2021 04:35
Really painful
Sheena J.24/10/2021 04:34
Understandably it's uncomfortable for you...however it's protocol they have to follow. Just because you are a celebrity why should the rules change for you.
Rohan P.24/10/2021 03:35
Rule r equal to all so plsss🙏 Corporate!!!!!!!!!!Who ever you r!