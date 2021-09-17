back

Taliban Displays Suicide Bombers In 'Victory Parade'

Taliban's latest video showing off its military gains included a particularly chilling element...

06/09/2021 5:09 PMupdated: 06/09/2021 5:12 PM
321 comments

  • Abdul R.
    Reyal fight come back to pakistan

  • Peter A.
    When Taliban Leadership in meeting hit then with a couple of Air to Ground Missiles and its over

  • Rai H.
    MASA ALLAH

  • Surya T.
    Paranoid India 😀

  • Sagi D.
    https://www.facebook.com/100071463714576/posts/120508670341256/?app=fbl

  • Şhâķįb W.
    ☝️🤍☝️💯👍💪

  • No W.
    All thanks to Pakistan 🐖🐖

  • Habib A.
    use burnol constantly because now Afg Taliban will burn you everyday😂.

  • Amir M.
    Such poor editing of the video. Totally doctored video. BTW m not a taliban supporter

  • Zaheer S.
    Taliban have zero capability compared to India, why India is not sending its army to afghanistan to fight with talibans.

  • Ariffin
    I hope the Taliban will fight Modi and all the Hindus radicalsBJP are the

  • Salman J.
    Nice

  • Maahad M.
    For India, surely 😆

  • Taimoor Q.
    Long live Taalibaans ✌️❤️✌️

  • Saddam M.
    Mashallha

  • Том С.
    Think about your Country Indian media .... Think about your farmers.. Think about those poor who make suside everyday.....

  • Ishaq M.
    Don't know why the leaders on stage are covered with a veil if they dare to display such matters. Taliban never marches like this, so caught up! Propoganda video are plenty like this one to Panchshir of USAs flight being used. Tons of lies from these medias https://youtu.be/ezCkXTcH-O0

  • Margareth U.
    ayabaw

  • Saim S.
    In Sha Allah

  • M S.
    Ghaznawi will come again to india so be ready.