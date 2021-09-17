back
Taliban Displays Suicide Bombers In 'Victory Parade'
Taliban's latest video showing off its military gains included a particularly chilling element...
06/09/2021 5:09 PMupdated: 06/09/2021 5:12 PM
- 273.1K
- 2.2K
- 361
Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.
321 comments
Abdul R.5 days
Reyal fight come back to pakistan
Peter A.5 days
When Taliban Leadership in meeting hit then with a couple of Air to Ground Missiles and its over
Rai H.5 days
MASA ALLAH
Surya T.6 days
Paranoid India 😀
Sagi D.7 days
https://www.facebook.com/100071463714576/posts/120508670341256/?app=fbl
Şhâķįb W.7 days
☝️🤍☝️💯👍💪
No W.7 days
All thanks to Pakistan 🐖🐖
Habib A.17/09/2021 20:43
use burnol constantly because now Afg Taliban will burn you everyday😂.
Amir M.17/09/2021 20:25
Such poor editing of the video. Totally doctored video. BTW m not a taliban supporter
Zaheer S.17/09/2021 13:05
Taliban have zero capability compared to India, why India is not sending its army to afghanistan to fight with talibans.
Ariffin17/09/2021 02:19
I hope the Taliban will fight Modi and all the Hindus radicalsBJP are the
Salman J.16/09/2021 17:35
Nice
Maahad M.16/09/2021 10:31
For India, surely 😆
Taimoor Q.16/09/2021 10:25
Long live Taalibaans ✌️❤️✌️
Saddam M.15/09/2021 22:35
Mashallha
Том С.15/09/2021 09:33
Think about your Country Indian media .... Think about your farmers.. Think about those poor who make suside everyday.....
Ishaq M.15/09/2021 02:45
Don't know why the leaders on stage are covered with a veil if they dare to display such matters. Taliban never marches like this, so caught up! Propoganda video are plenty like this one to Panchshir of USAs flight being used. Tons of lies from these medias https://youtu.be/ezCkXTcH-O0
Margareth U.14/09/2021 16:04
ayabaw
Saim S.14/09/2021 00:23
In Sha Allah
M S.13/09/2021 22:02
Ghaznawi will come again to india so be ready.