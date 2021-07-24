back
The Actor Who Isn't Afraid To Speak Up
Kannada actor Chetan Kumar faced threats, trolling and police complaints when he spoke up about caste. But he's not giving up.
24/07/2021 2:57 PM
- 85.7K
- 1K
- 97
And even more
- 5:26
Ces policiers racontent l'assaut contre le Capitole
- 5:01
Toute l'histoire derrière le premier album de MC Solaar
- 6:10
Un jour avec L'Algérino
- 3:39
Emmanuel Macron reconnaît une dette de la France envers la Polynésie
- 4:34
Une nuit avec des graffeurs dans le métro de Paris
- 3:06
Le documentaire "Une balle dans la tête" - Uniquement sur BrutX
82 comments
Anshu P.a day
That hate mongering failed looser, who curses everyone who is not from his caste. He is desperate for attention
Āvīñāsh K.2 days
I have a dream that I will open a school where these three things will have written at the top in the introduction of every student. Nationality:- INDIAN Religion:- INDIAN Caste:- STUDENT
Āvīñāsh K.2 days
You all are educated morons of our country. That's why we are far backward in comparison to countries like the USA, China, Japan. --> Instead of talking about how to build our Education system better, finish corruption you are talking about casteism and discrimination.
Mahbood M.2 days
Right wing haters are not trolling him more bcuz he is speaking in English with an American accent. Well his speaking the truth there is no explanation needed.
Sachin M.2 days
Such a great personality I salute him
Rahul H.2 days
Irony is thar he is Upoercast Lingayath 🤣🤣
Parminash R.2 days
The privilaged class will not leave their privileges and depend it, but God will deliver justice to everyone, no race or caste can stop it.
Anu J.3 days
Even other religions have serious caste system but they hide it and people like Chetan give them the chance to mock at us . I would suggest him to convert to any other religion which doesn’t have flaws.
Anu J.3 days
You brut guys are only busy in promoting wrong people . What’s wrong with Brahmins I don’t understand. There is wrong with caste psychology. He seems to be an attention seeker There are so many great warriors from Brahmin community who fought for our country and common people. One’s thinking is not guided by caste but it is your choice. Unnecessary criticism reflects defect in your own thought process. Better correct it first.
Acharya R.3 days
ಕನ್ನಡದಲ್ಲಿ ಜನ ಉಗ್ದಿರೋದ್ ಸಾಕಾಗ್ಲಿಲ್ಲ english ನಲ್ಲಿ spit ಮಾಡಿಸ್ಕೊಳ್ಳೋದಕ್ಕೆ ಶುರು ಹಚ್ಕೊಂಡವ್ನೆ 😂
Hareesh N.3 days
He's just opportunist... Nothing more, nothing less. If at all just speaking about caste would solve the caste discrimination then it should be resolved by now. Unless and until you clean the political setup and bring professionalism into it nothing is going to be solved in this country. That is what Upendra meant
Augustine A.3 days
Agree with the actor. There are more important things India. India is a great nation but the people must feel as one. Many countries have moved past caste and class system and have progressed. Hope to see India rise up.
Prince Y.3 days
Why everyone has problems with Brahmins ?? What harm have Brahmins done to you people ?? Everyone takes pride in their religion and caste, So if brahmins take pride in their own caste then what is wrong in that ?? If the lower caste people are not able to move forward then it is their fault, not the Brahmin Will you be happy only then, by eliminating brahmins from the country?? When you roam around with caste certificate for job and education then it is correct. But if any upper caste people take pride in their caste then it is wrong. Wow... hypocrisy lower caste people Talk at the grassroots level, no brahmin does wrong with any caste, in today's time, When you don't know the reality, keep quiet, don't hate and speak wrong after listening to someone's speech No one has any right to speak wrong about any caste, whoever it is It is better for the lower caste people to reform their own society than speaking against the upper caste society. Lower caste society is backward even after 70 years of reservation. Think about it, illiterate people
Raghavendra G.3 days
Nobody watch his film's so doing this type shits and getting more audience.
Mahadevaswamy M.3 days
I like chetha sir
Krishna M.3 days
Talking about caste in an era of social distancing is laughable. Isn't this "Do gaj ki doori" what untouchability in caste system is all about...? Just asking.
Megha D.4 days
👍
Avichal A.4 days
How to become overnight sensation without doing anything? Abuse Bharamins
Derek N.4 days
Not too dissimilar to the silly and well past its sell by date UK class system. Look at the current UK government for example. All from the same top Universities and financial wealthy background.
Gopi B.4 days
you are doing good man..keep it up...speak ur mind..i mean our mind dont allow any morons to stop us from what we has to say or teach.....!