The Age-Old Story Of Weed In India

The SSR death probe took a narcotic turn after 59 grams of curated marijuana was recovered from two men in Mumbai. The special grass otherwise has tonnes and tonnes of history in India. Take a look…

09/11/2020 5:54 PM
  • 433.8k
  • 473

301 comments

  • Anupam S.
    9 hours

    Shame on Indian hypocricy for buckling under western pressure and criminalising something so native..

  • Gurvinder S.
    13 hours

    how dare u 😡😡😡😡projected The 10th Sikh Guru, Sri Guru Gobind Singh ji as 'consumer' of such drug on the basis of some imaginary fake 'legends' assumption????? Guru Sahab has had no such links with any such objectionable plant. U either edit this video by removing the link of the The 10th Sikh Master or face exemplary legal action from many Sikhs around the world...and face the music😡😡😡😡😡😡

  • Apparao V.
    14 hours

    It's Rajiv's one of many mistakes

  • Surender D.
    14 hours

    भाई कोनसे वेद मैं लिखा ह भगवान नशा करते थे।मतलब कुछ भी छापो गे।

  • Thomas C.
    14 hours

    Sagar Singh Sivaraman

  • Mohammad F.
    16 hours

    the one person who couldn't resist to like this video 😆😆 See the like section

  • Ramesh B.
    16 hours

    "Bam Lehari! "🙏

  • Suhas S.
    17 hours

    If population is healthy the pharmacies and doctors will go bankrupt so best to ban a herb and supply alcohol and tobacco, drink slowly boys your doctor needs you Oh and i never saw Men & WOMEN standing in Ques outside liquor bars during the pandemic , you guys are totally not addicted CONGRATS 🤣🤣

  • Pratyush S.
    17 hours

    You can buy marijuana at every nook and corner of Delhi , the govt. Is loosing out on tons of revenue , their loss

  • Abhinit S.
    17 hours

    Propaganda as always........ Like y dnt u just come out as the supportee to drug industry

  • Bhupeshh M.
    18 hours

    Brut defending Rhea be like.. Marijuana Is good.. Brut defending Sanjay Dutt be like.. Ak47 is also Good. Wtf🖕🏿

  • Karan J.
    19 hours

    They paid him crores to ban the plant to sell their chemicals and now they are legalizing cafes selling pots

  • Sukri J.
    21 hours

    Breti d kedai kek depan petron. Tolong beli kek

  • Vallens L.
    21 hours

    what’s the source of this information, stop spreading false history

  • Abhi A.
    a day

    Weed should be legal in india 🍁🍁

  • Rajneet K.
    a day

    , can u share the source of your claim on Guru Gobind Singh Ji using weed as war tonic. If u dont have a reliable and authentic source, u better take this video down.

  • Gurpreet S.
    a day

    What is the source of the information regarding the comsumption of the weed by Guru Gobind Singh Ji.. ??

  • Sunil V.
    a day

    Only theing you learned from god is consuming marijuana?

  • Kawaljeet S.
    a day

    bhai healthy hai 🤣

  • Rajat P.
    a day

    Brut defending Rhea be like.. Marijuana Is good.. Brut defending Sanjay Dutt be like.. Ak47 is also Good. Here is the History of guns which gave us Independence from British.

