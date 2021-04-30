back

The Businessman Who's Helping Nagpur Breathe

When transporter Pyare Khan saw that Nagpur hospitals were struggling for oxygen, he knew he had to help. He spent lakhs from his own pocket and doesn't plan to stop his work until the crisis is over. Here's his story...

30/04/2021 1:27 PM
  • 120.5K
  • 279

198 comments

  • Sibu S.
    an hour

    Great man sir..... You are genius sir...

  • Siva K.
    an hour

    Salutes this man

  • Mary A.
    an hour

    God Bless Mr. Khan’s generosity!!🙏🙏

  • Santanu
    an hour

    Salute to this great helper of mankind... God blessed you Sir... You are not less than an Angel... Proud of you... Jai Hind.

  • Rajesh D.
    an hour

    🙏

  • Kalpana S.
    an hour

    Such a responsible and generous heart. God bless you🙏🙏🙏

  • Shraboni C.
    an hour

    We need more heros like you.🙏 Stay blessed

  • Anup S.
    an hour

    salute sir

  • Santosh A.
    an hour

    The only bjpee guy Nitin Gadkari whom I like....👍

  • Anju N.
    an hour

    God bless you sir

  • Lunette K.
    an hour

    Salute to you Mr Pyare Khan sir

  • Salwant S.
    an hour

    Hats off to you for your good thoughts you are the man

  • Seby F.
    an hour

    Sir.This is India...I want This India...

  • Vikash S.
    an hour

    Please convey my salute and regards to Khan Saheb. I time I disappointed, such people comes forward and makes me believe that India is nothing without you.

  • Puzhakkal B.
    an hour

    കണ്ണുള്ളവർ കാണട്ടെ..

  • Feroz A.
    an hour

    You are great sir

  • Akmal H.
    an hour

    Great job...

  • Mohammad W.
    an hour

    Incredible services fot humanity

  • Monika G.
    an hour

    Commendable job sir . Real Hero like Sonu Sood👏🙏

  • Kamran A.
    an hour

    Now RSS, Shiv Senna, BJP and other extremist are disappeared

