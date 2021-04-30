back
The Businessman Who's Helping Nagpur Breathe
When transporter Pyare Khan saw that Nagpur hospitals were struggling for oxygen, he knew he had to help. He spent lakhs from his own pocket and doesn't plan to stop his work until the crisis is over. Here's his story...
30/04/2021 1:27 PM
198 comments
Sibu S.an hour
Great man sir..... You are genius sir...
Siva K.an hour
Salutes this man
Mary A.an hour
God Bless Mr. Khan’s generosity!!🙏🙏
Santanuan hour
Salute to this great helper of mankind... God blessed you Sir... You are not less than an Angel... Proud of you... Jai Hind.
Rajesh D.an hour
🙏
Kalpana S.an hour
Such a responsible and generous heart. God bless you🙏🙏🙏
Shraboni C.an hour
We need more heros like you.🙏 Stay blessed
Anup S.an hour
salute sir
Santosh A.an hour
The only bjpee guy Nitin Gadkari whom I like....👍
Anju N.an hour
God bless you sir
Lunette K.an hour
Salute to you Mr Pyare Khan sir
Salwant S.an hour
Hats off to you for your good thoughts you are the man
Seby F.an hour
Sir.This is India...I want This India...
Vikash S.an hour
Please convey my salute and regards to Khan Saheb. I time I disappointed, such people comes forward and makes me believe that India is nothing without you.
Puzhakkal B.an hour
കണ്ണുള്ളവർ കാണട്ടെ..
Feroz A.an hour
You are great sir
Akmal H.an hour
Great job...
Mohammad W.an hour
Incredible services fot humanity
Monika G.an hour
Commendable job sir . Real Hero like Sonu Sood👏🙏
Kamran A.an hour
Now RSS, Shiv Senna, BJP and other extremist are disappeared