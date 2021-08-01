back
The Dalai Lama: A Life In Exile
He became a political and spiritual leader, escaped possible threats on his life, and sought refuge in a foreign land... all before the age of 25. Here’s the life of the 14th Dalai Lama. This video has been produced in partnership with a brand
01/08/2021 6:57 AM
24 comments
Joyce S.5 days
🙏🙏🙏Respect, power, strenght, Love, Never give Up, Leading, Teaching, a great and simple Dalai Lama🙏🙏🙏Born and to Be The Greatest
Scott K.04/08/2021 08:20
The only terrorist in this situation is China!
Davis M.04/08/2021 05:17
Many have distort the teaching of BUDDHA, The Way Of Life. I believe in The Karma, you reap what you sow.
Akash S.02/08/2021 07:19
He is the most amazing person I have met so far while on his visit to Ramanreti, Vrindavan. We are blessed to have you ❤️
Lakpa B.02/08/2021 02:31
KYAPCHUCHAY la Rempochela
Peden D.02/08/2021 02:11
Kyabsu Chen!
Mike K.01/08/2021 17:58
Tenzin R.01/08/2021 17:56
Thank u india
Dev T.01/08/2021 17:08
look your Grandfather is here boley tou KNOCK KNOCK TERE BAAP AYA HEI
RJ A.01/08/2021 16:35
A Feudal lord who dreaming about establish again their Feudalism and religious shit...!!!!
Rani D.01/08/2021 14:31
It’s high time India save it’s own culture. This is just a political move, wake up people!
Migmar T.01/08/2021 13:32
acha sai dek
Ghuman G.01/08/2021 13:08
dalai lamas fuck manu girl in Himalayas write in history books
Cheme L.01/08/2021 12:51
Long live his holiness the 14th Dalai lama. Free Tibet
Uday S.01/08/2021 09:37
Why should Nehru feel that harming so called relationship with China on tenterhooks??? Nehru himself gave aksai chin oneplatter to china he is mainly backstabbing for India now it's khangress
Tenzin C.01/08/2021 09:35
Thank you
David F.01/08/2021 08:55
Great
Dheeraj K.01/08/2021 08:30
Tibbet should be a seperate country and they should not be governed under India or China. If it happens secularism will destroy the purity completely.
Arun K.01/08/2021 07:57
Tibet will be culturally better under China than India. India's religio-capitalism would destroy all cultures. There no proper democracy in India. Socialist and Buddhist are being targeted through surveillance. India is pseudo democracy like US. Most of the institutions in India are occupied by RSS terrorists and society is programmed by them through psychological warfare and religious supersutition.
Muralidharan01/08/2021 07:34
Ha ha..He is a -Big BOSS..ok