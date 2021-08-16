back
The Desperate Rush To Bid Kabul Goodbye
After Taliban made inroads, the longing to leave Kabul… Scenes from the airport from 15th August.
16/08/2021 5:37 PMupdated: 16/08/2021 5:39 PM
- 4.6M
- 29.3K
- 5.4K
Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.
4794 comments
Fahad B.an hour
He is not Hamid Karzai .. He was brother of Ashraf Ghani... Karzai is still there
Abhinav T.an hour
Coward and retarded deserve slavery
Yukendra G.an hour
Those who have react haha fuck you that people.
Zahir K.an hour
Stop spreading these lies ....
Andrew H.an hour
The Afghanistan army fail it's people and nation as a whole. Why run especially since you are well-equipped with modern military tactical equipment, well train in modern style etc etc and the list goes on. They weren't determine to fight as much as the Taliban even as they taliban who are only 25% in numbers compare to 75% of the Afghan army. When you want something really bad you go after it, you show determination, not fear. Sad to say but that's the reality.
Adeel A.an hour
Hahahahaha india ki to maa he mar gai hai bechray hahahahaha 😂😂😂
S M.an hour
Red light women.... Oh yes...
Umer C.an hour
This lady was already on serious corruption charges she just manipulating the things even her disco pictures were leaked when Afghani women's were badly suffering how hypocrite she is
Umair M.an hour
Just fuckin Indians Hurt Not Afghani's by winning of Taliban!😍 India totally fucked up in Afghanistan! Kudos to Taliban🙌❤
Mazhar H.an hour
India using this as their propaganda tool, she might be shocked when Taliban capture Kabul due to propaganda fear shown by librels. Now after the announcement of Taliban she must be satisfied and fearless.
Vicky T.2 hours
Nutanki baaj actres
Sheikh U.2 hours
Ye mask leta ayi
Mohammed T.2 hours
No one has been giving a f# about Palestinians for so long. But now world don't want to beleive the Afghans are left to fend for themselves.
M M.2 hours
Barre agg lagi hA India walo tum ko apny garaiban mn jhanko taliban apny mulk ko hasil kia hA tum kisi or ka elaqy kashmeer pa qabiz Ho nasharmo
Akhlaq A.2 hours
Now India and Afghanistan will celebrate their independence day on the same day, 15th of August.
Brut India2 hours
CORRECTION: The man at 2.34 is former Afghan MP Jamil Karzai and not former president Hamid Karzai as shown in the video.
Eric R.2 hours
This is like Meghalaya and the Taliban are like Meghalaya police and the MDA government.
Hashir B.2 hours
OFC brut INDIA would promote such propoganda 😂
Nahin A.2 hours
They want to go jannah but they don’t want to wear hijab and don't wanna lead their live according Islam. I say they are hypocrite. Don't belive them.
Mohammad I.2 hours
Abay ja bhai maaf kar