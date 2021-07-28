back

The Doctor Who Loved Nature

Deepa Sharma wanted to celebrate her birthday in the lap of nature. But fate had other plans for this cheerful doctor who was always happy to help others...

28/07/2021 4:27 PM
  • Surendar S.
    02/08/2021 08:49

    Good.morning

  • Ugan U.
    01/08/2021 00:16

    RIP dear

  • Rabiya K.
    31/07/2021 07:14

    Government failure

  • Charles V.
    30/07/2021 21:04

    May her soul Rest In Peace

  • Veena S.
    30/07/2021 20:49

    What a nightmare. A landslide so dangerous. Lord rebuild the land of India. Just being part of u sorry if u had a loss. Rebuild us all again, from sickness,from pain, from disaster and let us be one. Jai Mata Di.

  • Inside i.
    30/07/2021 20:42

  • Shradha M.
    30/07/2021 18:57

    Rest in peace 🙏

  • Isha G.
    30/07/2021 18:34

    Really sad

  • Menka G.
    30/07/2021 16:16

    May her soul rest in peace 🙏

  • Satya S.
    30/07/2021 15:43

    RIP 🙏

  • Mahima A.
    30/07/2021 11:09

    RIP

  • Mapolin S.
    30/07/2021 10:52

    Is it due to HAARP ? Rest in Peace 🙏

  • Rinku P.
    30/07/2021 09:31

    RiP brave Dr

  • Nirana R.
    30/07/2021 08:34

    Go well beautiful angel 🙏💐

  • Ruchi D.
    30/07/2021 03:55

    Om shanti 🙏

  • Mohammed M.
    30/07/2021 03:39

    RIP

  • Sharmila P.
    29/07/2021 23:07

    RIP ANGEL 🙏

  • Joel D.
    29/07/2021 20:17

    So basically when she was alive nobody knew her.

  • Elyas A.
    29/07/2021 19:30

    She is the same Didi who bluffed and spread false news all over media during Delhi no caa no nrc ...well life is unpredictable

  • Farooq S.
    29/07/2021 19:15

    Rest in Peace