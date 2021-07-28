back
The Doctor Who Loved Nature
Deepa Sharma wanted to celebrate her birthday in the lap of nature. But fate had other plans for this cheerful doctor who was always happy to help others...
28/07/2021 4:27 PM
112 comments
Surendar S.02/08/2021 08:49
Ugan U.01/08/2021 00:16
Rabiya K.31/07/2021 07:14
Government failure
Charles V.30/07/2021 21:04
Veena S.30/07/2021 20:49
What a nightmare. A landslide so dangerous. Lord rebuild the land of India. Just being part of u sorry if u had a loss. Rebuild us all again, from sickness,from pain, from disaster and let us be one. Jai Mata Di.
Inside i.30/07/2021 20:42
Shradha M.30/07/2021 18:57
Isha G.30/07/2021 18:34
Menka G.30/07/2021 16:16
Satya S.30/07/2021 15:43
Mahima A.30/07/2021 11:09
Mapolin S.30/07/2021 10:52
Is it due to HAARP ? Rest in Peace 🙏
Rinku P.30/07/2021 09:31
Nirana R.30/07/2021 08:34
Ruchi D.30/07/2021 03:55
Mohammed M.30/07/2021 03:39
Sharmila P.29/07/2021 23:07
Joel D.29/07/2021 20:17
So basically when she was alive nobody knew her.
Elyas A.29/07/2021 19:30
She is the same Didi who bluffed and spread false news all over media during Delhi no caa no nrc ...well life is unpredictable
Farooq S.29/07/2021 19:15
