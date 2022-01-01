back
The First Indian To Win Miss Trans Global
She knew she wasn’t meant to be a man. And her father had no qualms about supporting her. This is the heartwarming story of Sruthy Sithara. 🌟
11/12/2021 6:57 AMupdated: 17/12/2021 12:25 AM
19 comments
Meenakshi K.01/01/2022 07:48
Respect to you as a person but trans role is good, not bad than any cisgender male or female role, why you don't want it? No force, but why,just curious.
Pranav C.27/12/2021 07:04
Her struggle is unseen... She had very hard times.still she flew like Phoenix . But i feels that her achievement is not recognized like miss world...she deserve much better opportunities after this world famous peagent.... May ur all dreams come true sruthy chechi♥️♥️♥️♥️lots of love 🥰🥰🥰🥰
Swati S.16/12/2021 21:48
U r just soooo beautiful...much love n respect to u
Nayana B.16/12/2021 14:36
😊
Ash S.15/12/2021 00:10
I think it would have been better if you had spoken in Hindi
Shubha U.14/12/2021 12:18
Hats off to the dad ..who stood by her 👏👏
Viv I.14/12/2021 10:31
Sign of end times.
Caro Z.13/12/2021 12:46
Leading character?.. This is not done
Amos M.12/12/2021 04:22
Good she won but I can see such trans after winning doing nothing to their own community and only want to be famous and get into acting.She could have done something for her own community at least .Also why will Bollywood give you heroine roles?
Deepak S.11/12/2021 23:34
Bold and beautiful.need more of you in this society👍
Dan K.11/12/2021 18:01
Oh lord.. The alphabet mafia🙄
Vignesh B.11/12/2021 17:45
!!! ❤️😊❤️
Badshah R.11/12/2021 09:29
Never Give Up HOPE
Roy S.11/12/2021 09:15
Because ur not good looking. Facts don’t care about ur feelings
Judy K.11/12/2021 09:05
She is beautiful
Jeanette D.11/12/2021 08:57
May u be an inspiration to many more 👍🏿 Happy u had supportive friends and family All the best for a bright future 💕
Lucy S.11/12/2021 07:55
To doctor ka movie ab real doctor hi karenge, aur agar tarzaan bne phir se , to tarzaan real hona chhaiye, acting nahi chalegi, humko chahiye asli ,ekdam originall.... Bhag Bdsk. Acting ka Matlab jaanlo pehle. Don't play the victim card all the time and lose credibility.
Indranil S.11/12/2021 07:35
It's like why to get attacked by lion or tigers through VFX, when you can get attacked by a real one😒 Of course, you can have a career. You have all the rights. But you can't question somebody's choice of casts and etc etc. More power to you anyways❤️