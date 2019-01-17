back
The First Woman To Trek To Kerala’s Sacred Hill
This Indian Information Service Officer is the first woman to walk up a sacred hill in Kerala that, just like the Sabarimala shrine, was out of bounds for menstruating women until very recently. ⛰
01/17/2019 12:14 PM
85 comments
Nagaraj02/12/2019 02:29
Such a foolish page .
Samanth G.02/11/2019 16:01
The mech rani who scaled agasthyarkoodam for the first time was .😆
Kiran R.02/10/2019 15:51
Its a women wall which showcased participation of women from local built bodies and small help group.. this was sponsored by communist party as a motive to bring women empowerment(they says so...) but the sad news was that national medias reported it as for the support of sabarimala issue... Shame on these medias....
Srikanth H.02/09/2019 04:21
Fuck you Brut 👎🏽
Vinoop N.02/08/2019 02:33
Im also unliking this motherfuckers page 👎👎👎
Vinoop N.02/08/2019 02:32
Dont fuck the holes of hindus you basted!
गुसाईं न.02/08/2019 02:22
It's a sign and height of illiteracy not literacy... 👎👎👎
Hari H.02/07/2019 17:23
Post things after proper knowledge and basic research.. Big shame!! 👎🏻
Lawrence N.02/07/2019 15:54
Alla
Aditya N.02/07/2019 12:56
She is an idiot who doesn't have any values or culture and nor does she understand them.
Aravind G.02/06/2019 08:47
There is no issue in Agastyamala............ But sabarimala case is different!!!
Mukesh V.02/05/2019 16:36
@Brunt India 😂 Idiot admin this Agasthya Hill is full of Adivasi people and yes Aadivasi women climb up the hill daily for their daily needs.. this woman is NOT THE FIRST ONE to travel there.. 😏 do some research you idiot.. this place is NOT RELATED to any mensuration fiasco.
Kishore S.02/05/2019 16:09
Unfollowing this page 🤯
Divya R.02/05/2019 13:24
Exactly this page is giving wrong ideas abt wat is happening in kerala
Mahesh M.02/04/2019 10:19
If u think climbing mountains and visiting temples will raise feminism then fucking with more than one person will do the same... Go ask the bleady femanists to do that first n post them here ass hole 😠😡😠😡😠😡😠 You are just ruining the hindu traditions.
Krishnan U.02/02/2019 07:30
Oh finally all women issues have now been solved cuz this lady climbed a hill. No more rapes. No more domestic violence. No more child abuse. 💯👍 Hats off
Rohan D.02/02/2019 06:27
What happiness are people going to get by breaking traditions especially Hindu Traditions.. If the so called intellectual people have guts do the same with other religion and see how you’re stabbed to death
Amal V.02/01/2019 06:22
United kerala😍😍 indias number one state😍❤
Srinath Y.01/31/2019 14:25
Great women..ask her to climb Everest now...I would love to watch her die....
Karthik P.01/31/2019 11:12
Who the hell told you It was out of bounds for menstruating women! Brut is trying real hard to create communal tension in Kerala, and we are gonna do something about it! How about a suit up your ass!