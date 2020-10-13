back

The Heartbreaking Story Of Delhi’s Aarif Khan

Ambulance driver Aarif Khan died of Covid after ferrying coronavirus patients and dead bodies for six months. 😔

13/10/2020 5:27 AM
  • 200.3K
  • 429

Portraits

396 comments

  • Vinayak N.
    5 hours

    Not one of dozens but one of the thousands and lakhs of ambulance drivers all over the world

  • Mohmad A.
    6 hours

    He. Has earned a place in jannat. Inshallah

  • Mohd Y.
    6 hours

    Another warrior has lost his fight against covid 19. Rip

  • Lipika B.
    6 hours

    Salute, may his soul rest in peace

  • Musheer A.
    7 hours

    Reall hero of my greatest India saalam Aarif Bhai

  • Shubhangi Y.
    7 hours

    🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏RIP THANKS YOU SIR

  • Jagruti K.
    8 hours

    RIP. 🙏🙏🙏

  • Ritu B.
    9 hours

    🙏🏻

  • Madan G.
    9 hours

    RIP

  • Amos M.
    10 hours

    Where are the Hindus with bigoted minds trolling Tanishq advt?

  • Amos M.
    10 hours

    PL provide insurance to all such worker's.

  • Arif B.
    13 hours

    Inahlilahi waina elihirajeoon! May Allah bless jannah to Aarif sab. Empathy elevates a soul to sainthood.

  • Shantanu S.
    13 hours

    This one really moved me. He was a braveheart. Rarely do we find such men. Salutes to his spirit. May he find eternal peace.

  • Rudra R.
    13 hours

    Martyr

  • Suma A.
    13 hours

    We salute you sir.May your soul rest in peace .

  • Kanika J.
    14 hours

    Cover this /chanda-babu-and-his-son-murdered-with-acid-bath-siwan-bihar-gangster-shahabuddin-story

  • Sharda N.
    14 hours

    ..hats off to this great soul ....hope Delhi govt would help his family....

  • Mohamed M.
    15 hours

    May Allah bless him with the paradise.safegurd his family

  • Aishwarya V.
    16 hours

    How can we support his family

  • Vishakha K.
    16 hours

    May his soul rest in peace .🙏

