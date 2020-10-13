back
The Heartbreaking Story Of Delhi’s Aarif Khan
Ambulance driver Aarif Khan died of Covid after ferrying coronavirus patients and dead bodies for six months. 😔
13/10/2020 5:27 AM
Vinayak N.5 hours
Not one of dozens but one of the thousands and lakhs of ambulance drivers all over the world
Mohmad A.6 hours
He. Has earned a place in jannat. Inshallah
Mohd Y.6 hours
Another warrior has lost his fight against covid 19. Rip
Lipika B.6 hours
Salute, may his soul rest in peace
Musheer A.7 hours
Reall hero of my greatest India saalam Aarif Bhai
Shubhangi Y.7 hours
🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏RIP THANKS YOU SIR
Jagruti K.8 hours
RIP. 🙏🙏🙏
Ritu B.9 hours
🙏🏻
Madan G.9 hours
RIP
Amos M.10 hours
Where are the Hindus with bigoted minds trolling Tanishq advt?
Amos M.10 hours
PL provide insurance to all such worker's.
Arif B.13 hours
Inahlilahi waina elihirajeoon! May Allah bless jannah to Aarif sab. Empathy elevates a soul to sainthood.
Shantanu S.13 hours
This one really moved me. He was a braveheart. Rarely do we find such men. Salutes to his spirit. May he find eternal peace.
Rudra R.13 hours
Martyr
Suma A.13 hours
We salute you sir.May your soul rest in peace .
Kanika J.14 hours
Sharda N.14 hours
..hats off to this great soul ....hope Delhi govt would help his family....
Mohamed M.15 hours
May Allah bless him with the paradise.safegurd his family
Aishwarya V.16 hours
How can we support his family
Vishakha K.16 hours
May his soul rest in peace .🙏