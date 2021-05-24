back

The IAS Officer Who Said Sorry For Slapping A Man

Is it fair to slap around people in the name of Covid lockdown enforcement? This district collector in Chhattisgarh was forced to apologise for his act.

24/05/2021 4:32 PM
  • 284.7K
  • 1.2K

1195 comments

  • Nitin S.
    2 hours

    He should be terminated immediately. Unfit for a DC job.

  • Sharath C.
    2 hours

    He doesn’t deserve to be an IAS officer.

  • Mubasshir I.
    3 hours

    Kia chutiya Banda ha saala.

  • Kissa J.
    3 hours

    This kind of government officials should be removed permanently from the post

  • BalaKrishnan D.
    4 hours

    Officer should be fired.

  • Riyan J.
    4 hours

    Just because he is an IAS officer- that doesn’t give him the rights to slap any one- Will he go around slapping politicians?

  • Kishore K.
    5 hours

    Buy the same phone and give it to him man , money doesn't grow on trees fir common ppl

  • Ash S.
    5 hours

    Iss collector pe toh corruption charges hai pata nahi kyun govt action nahi leti aur is ghoshkhawa ko suspend karo chutiya saala chor!🖕🖕

  • Derwin A.
    6 hours

    Who is this bastard who cant understand and ordering his chamchas to hit that innocent man.bloody unpad dog. position hai to sub kuch kar sakta hai aisa socha lagta hai

  • Shovan B.
    10 hours

    Shameful administration

  • Khalid S.
    11 hours

    Shameful act committed by the officer. High handedness!

  • Alnoor D.
    12 hours

    He should be Suspended

  • Purkumzuk P.
    15 hours

    Suspend him immediately or else dont blame te public when he is found bleeding anywhere.just make sure he is paid back.

  • Dev D.
    15 hours

    Why showing your power on common man....dirty idiots ....shift ass holes

  • Procopio B.
    17 hours

    bullshit similar to the baranggays in the philippines

  • Nawal A.
    21 hours

    Another reason to thank Allah for Pakistan

  • SapTarshi K.
    a day

    Nahi hum to chutiye hai...humne boht kathin exam pass karke aaye hai...humne UPSC clear kiya hai...hum to jo chahe wo kar sakte hai...ghar ki maa beti ko bhi apman kar sakte hai... Bloody bustards. Fukin whore. Fucin Collector.

  • Mohamed A.
    a day

    Whoever he is ! Who the fk did give u rights to slap him !

  • Dominic B.
    a day

    Idiot Officer.. who the bloody hell are u to raise hand against public

  • Nasreen S.
    a day

    Shameful..Aaj kal zyada tar Police aur Collectors ko manners naheen hotey hain, inhen logo ko maarney ka license mila hua hai.. Is Collector ko us bandey ka mobile aur gadi sahi salamat wapas dena hoga..

