The IAS Officer Who Said Sorry For Slapping A Man
Is it fair to slap around people in the name of Covid lockdown enforcement? This district collector in Chhattisgarh was forced to apologise for his act.
24/05/2021 4:32 PM
- 284.7K
- 2.5K
- 1.2K
1195 comments
Nitin S.2 hours
He should be terminated immediately. Unfit for a DC job.
Sharath C.2 hours
He doesn’t deserve to be an IAS officer.
Mubasshir I.3 hours
Kia chutiya Banda ha saala.
Kissa J.3 hours
This kind of government officials should be removed permanently from the post
BalaKrishnan D.4 hours
Officer should be fired.
Riyan J.4 hours
Just because he is an IAS officer- that doesn’t give him the rights to slap any one- Will he go around slapping politicians?
Kishore K.5 hours
Buy the same phone and give it to him man , money doesn't grow on trees fir common ppl
Ash S.5 hours
Iss collector pe toh corruption charges hai pata nahi kyun govt action nahi leti aur is ghoshkhawa ko suspend karo chutiya saala chor!🖕🖕
Derwin A.6 hours
Who is this bastard who cant understand and ordering his chamchas to hit that innocent man.bloody unpad dog. position hai to sub kuch kar sakta hai aisa socha lagta hai
Shovan B.10 hours
Shameful administration
Khalid S.11 hours
Shameful act committed by the officer. High handedness!
Alnoor D.12 hours
He should be Suspended
Purkumzuk P.15 hours
Suspend him immediately or else dont blame te public when he is found bleeding anywhere.just make sure he is paid back.
Dev D.15 hours
Why showing your power on common man....dirty idiots ....shift ass holes
Procopio B.17 hours
bullshit similar to the baranggays in the philippines
Nawal A.21 hours
Another reason to thank Allah for Pakistan
SapTarshi K.a day
Nahi hum to chutiye hai...humne boht kathin exam pass karke aaye hai...humne UPSC clear kiya hai...hum to jo chahe wo kar sakte hai...ghar ki maa beti ko bhi apman kar sakte hai... Bloody bustards. Fukin whore. Fucin Collector.
Mohamed A.a day
Whoever he is ! Who the fk did give u rights to slap him !
Dominic B.a day
Idiot Officer.. who the bloody hell are u to raise hand against public
Nasreen S.a day
Shameful..Aaj kal zyada tar Police aur Collectors ko manners naheen hotey hain, inhen logo ko maarney ka license mila hua hai.. Is Collector ko us bandey ka mobile aur gadi sahi salamat wapas dena hoga..