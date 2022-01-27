back
The Indian Costume That Beat All The Costumes Of The World
Mrs. India World 2021 Navdeep Kaur decodes her Best National Costume for Brut. 👸🏽 🎥: Mrs India Inc and Mrs World
26/01/2022 1:27 PMupdated: 27/01/2022 12:04 AM
- 199.4K
- 1.1K
- 36
Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.
34 comments
Vishnuratha P.19 hours
Oh is it indian?????
Mu M.a day
Showing Khalistani sympathy may gain you title. Alas!!!
Rita J.2 days
Woow
Rekha S.2 days
Wow,so beautiful and the thought is 👏 brilliant.
Muhammad M.2 days
Naagin Costume 2.0
Shrikant B.3 days
Kundalini awakening is a great pristine yogic practice and for your kind information chakras are six In numbers not seven .
Anju L.3 days
Looks completely egyptian to me
Bappa N.3 days
থামো বোন! সেই তো দুদিন বাদে কর্ণ জোহারের কথায় বিবস্ত্র প্রায় অবস্থায় নেচে বেড়াবে।
Tina T.3 days
🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣
Jinda O.3 days
Mumme te bund dikha.i m not intetested in talks biatch..
Áyan R.3 days
Kundalini has not been derived. Kundalini IS a SANSKRIT Word. Ornamental use of Sanatan Dharma to convert it for Pheminist purpose. 😏 Kundalini is a form of divine feminine energy (or Shakti) believed to be located at the base of the spine, in the muladhara. It is an important concept in ŚHAIVA TANTRA, where it is believed to be a force or power associated with the divine feminine or the formless aspect of the Goddess. Such fancy dress competition can't separate Shakti from Shiva in the name of Pheminism. 😏
Kailash M.3 days
These beauty pageant national dresses are confirming the stereotype of snakes and elephants associated with India. Lol
Lireni E.3 days
The way she speaks is like a Child, adorable. 😁 But am terrified of snakes. Kudos to the costume designer whoever made it
Nidhi S.3 days
Wonderful costume!! In awe of you 👏👏👏👏
Alka Y.3 days
Beautiful...you connected the whole concept to Indian mythology...explained the vividness of the concept in a marvellous manner...Applauds...!!
Vijaylaxmi S.3 days
Great job 👌👍
Ruhini P.3 days
That doesnt look indian
Reuben B.3 days
Why that costume looks so Egyptian?
Amos M.3 days
4 lakhs for outfit for looking golden 🐍.What next?. Kundalini is looking Egyptian queen.
Mahadev S.3 days
Still portraying the country as a land of snake charmers 😂