The Indian Costume That Beat All The Costumes Of The World

Mrs. India World 2021 Navdeep Kaur decodes her Best National Costume for Brut. 👸🏽 🎥: Mrs India Inc and Mrs World

26/01/2022 1:27 PMupdated: 27/01/2022 12:04 AM
  • 199.4K
  • 36

34 comments

  • Vishnuratha P.
    19 hours

    Oh is it indian?????

  • Mu M.
    a day

    Showing Khalistani sympathy may gain you title. Alas!!!

  • Rita J.
    2 days

    Woow

  • Rekha S.
    2 days

    Wow,so beautiful and the thought is 👏 brilliant.

  • Muhammad M.
    2 days

    Naagin Costume 2.0

  • Shrikant B.
    3 days

    Kundalini awakening is a great pristine yogic practice and for your kind information chakras are six In numbers not seven .

  • Anju L.
    3 days

    Looks completely egyptian to me

  • Bappa N.
    3 days

    থামো বোন! সেই তো দুদিন বাদে কর্ণ জোহারের কথায় বিবস্ত্র প্রায় অবস্থায় নেচে বেড়াবে।

  • Tina T.
    3 days

    🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣

  • Jinda O.
    3 days

    Mumme te bund dikha.i m not intetested in talks biatch..

  • Áyan R.
    3 days

    Kundalini has not been derived. Kundalini IS a SANSKRIT Word. Ornamental use of Sanatan Dharma to convert it for Pheminist purpose. 😏 Kundalini is a form of divine feminine energy (or Shakti) believed to be located at the base of the spine, in the muladhara. It is an important concept in ŚHAIVA TANTRA, where it is believed to be a force or power associated with the divine feminine or the formless aspect of the Goddess. Such fancy dress competition can't separate Shakti from Shiva in the name of Pheminism. 😏

  • Kailash M.
    3 days

    These beauty pageant national dresses are confirming the stereotype of snakes and elephants associated with India. Lol

  • Lireni E.
    3 days

    The way she speaks is like a Child, adorable. 😁 But am terrified of snakes. Kudos to the costume designer whoever made it

  • Nidhi S.
    3 days

    Wonderful costume!! In awe of you 👏👏👏👏

  • Alka Y.
    3 days

    Beautiful...you connected the whole concept to Indian mythology...explained the vividness of the concept in a marvellous manner...Applauds...!!

  • Vijaylaxmi S.
    3 days

    Great job 👌👍

  • Ruhini P.
    3 days

    That doesnt look indian

  • Reuben B.
    3 days

    Why that costume looks so Egyptian?

  • Amos M.
    3 days

    4 lakhs for outfit for looking golden 🐍.What next?. Kundalini is looking Egyptian queen.

  • Mahadev S.
    3 days

    Still portraying the country as a land of snake charmers 😂

