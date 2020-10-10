back
The Indian Men Who Love Makeup
These men love makeup. They look beautiful. But the comments they attract are downright ugly. They told Brut what keeps them going. 🔥 Thanks to The February Boy, Ankush Bahuguna.
10/10/2020 2:57 PM
- 263.5K
- 3.8K
- 306
- 3:41
247 comments
Gunjan V.4 hours
We talk about gender equality, when females can wear jeans, pants, shirt, t shirt why cant male wear make up.. Come on people life is short lets make best of it.. Spread love as hate can be found everywhere not love..
Chõwđhùry S.6 hours
নিজের যা ইচ্ছা তাই করবেন.... নিজে খুশি থাকলে সব ঠিক....
Shirsha N.10 hours
Ekhane amar Siddharth ke bhalo laglo Karon dhong korchhena Sundor kotha bole
Aishwarya S.11 hours
Notice how "fragile" masculinity is! (although I like a nice smelling caveman 😛🙈)
Aishwarya S.11 hours
Learnt a new word today. Cisgender = people whose gender identity matches their gender at birth. For example, someone who identifies as a woman and was born/assigned female at birth is a cisgender woman. It's the opposite of the word transgender and has nothing to do with sexual preference/orientation (eg. gay, lesbians, bi, etc).
Lucky M.13 hours
Makeups are kind of cleanes
Subanah N.14 hours
Anyone can wear makeup, it's a personal choice. It's a matter to
Jyotsna C.14 hours
Yes, men need to be look good. They need to take care their face
Thota S.14 hours
It's a personal choice as to who wears what and why.....but generally speaking, men don't need any make-up coz ...firstly, they opt for looking natural....secondly, the kind of work they do doesn't necessitate them to do such.....thirdly, the sort of skin men have doesn't allow any kind of make-up or beauty products. Men don't need to look beautiful. They need to look dignified and this dignity comes through attitude and actions.
Chandra S.15 hours
Do whatever makes u happy
Bagyal S.19 hours
Yeh laugh emoji use krne wale beep ki gaali hai ab kro saalo laugh react😂😂
Sahil A.19 hours
Badal na q hey beh gandu....bhagwan ne jessa banaya hey wasa he raho na.
Abhishek R.20 hours
They can do anything they want and just stop looking to idolize people. You are not doing anything great neither bad. My question is if you are ok with good comments you need to expect bad comments. On social media platforms you cannot be selective. For one's abusing report them. Or don't make your account public. BRUT what a great point to fight for 😂😂😂
Mini D.a day
I think everyone has the right to look good... men too can use cosmetics.....world is evolving...nothibg wrong with it....
Vickrant T.a day
Equality speaks.....And freedom to express each and every individuals on thier own.
Jayashree K.a day
Saukh to saukh hota hai ,usme ladka ladki kahan se agaya...Agar sab cheez main ladka aur ladki karke division banate phiro gae tab to ho gaya kalyan. Sorry for those people who trolled them.
Dorothy B.a day
Some people do not appreaciate this art. And many people wanna use make up both guys and girls of any age. Many people prefer tea to coffee. Same way some people wanna use make ups. It is as simple as that.
Sarabjeet K.a day
Much luv n support to u guys....
Nidhi S.a day
The people who says all these bull shits are actually sick people. we all should ignore these types of narrow minded people
Mujahid I.a day
I want to follow these guys what's their name