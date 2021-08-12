back
The Journalist Who Was Asked To Chant ‘Jai Shri Ram’
Reporter Anmol Pritam was doing his job when he was surrounded by a group of men who insisted that he chant “Jai Shri Ram”. He told Brut why he didn’t give in... Footage: National Dastak
12/08/2021 4:06 PMupdated: 12/08/2021 4:07 PM
590 comments
Karanbir S.a day
Well said
Bhavana S.a day
watch this
Salma K.a day
Thank God he was anmol pritam! We didn't lose him! He survived to tell his story! A brave one that too!
WilyRana W.2 days
It's like we gave the Taliban in India who wants u to shout and chant Allah o Akbar
Ariful H.2 days
Salute to your integrity.
Ifzal S.2 days
You can trample upon someones body But not his soul, dignity As dignity is something which keeps us alive with our heads held high.
Deepali P.2 days
Krte raho yehi religion pe hi.... Aur kuch hone ni wala india me... Religion aur caste me hi phase rha ho...... Thanks god i live in mumbai... Yaha koi esa bolta nahi ..... Sab mil jul k rhete h....
Patricia G.2 days
What do those words mean?
Abdul M.2 days
this is never gonna stop 💔
Tejas T.2 days
Brut means br_tality
Rohit S.2 days
Haan bhai tera baap hindu, teri maa hindu aur tu patrakaar h... maan gye lodu
Subrata M.2 days
Too kya congress ka representative... Bannacahiye
Mishra R.2 days
Brave reporter send him to Afghanistan
Mishra R.2 days
Mera religion accounting he phir toh. C....
Soyjen S.2 days
🙏💐♥️💐🙏💐♥️💐🙏
Lubna M.2 days
Salute
Manbha D.2 days
Respect💯✌
Ankit G.2 days
No body hyped about this journalist
Neithang A.2 days
Wow more power to u bro 👍
ZeEshann R.2 days
What a brave man he is, despite being hindu he stood firm against these goons.