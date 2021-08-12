back

The Journalist Who Was Asked To Chant ‘Jai Shri Ram’

Reporter Anmol Pritam was doing his job when he was surrounded by a group of men who insisted that he chant “Jai Shri Ram”. He told Brut why he didn’t give in... Footage: National Dastak

12/08/2021 4:06 PMupdated: 12/08/2021 4:07 PM
    590 comments

    • Salma K.
      a day

      Thank God he was anmol pritam! We didn't lose him! He survived to tell his story! A brave one that too!

    • Ariful H.
      2 days

      Salute to your integrity.

    • Ifzal S.
      2 days

      You can trample upon someones body But not his soul, dignity As dignity is something which keeps us alive with our heads held high.

    • Deepali P.
      2 days

      Krte raho yehi religion pe hi.... Aur kuch hone ni wala india me... Religion aur caste me hi phase rha ho...... Thanks god i live in mumbai... Yaha koi esa bolta nahi ..... Sab mil jul k rhete h....

    • Abdul M.
      2 days

      this is never gonna stop 💔

