The Journey From Infosys To Owning A Restaurant Chain
She left a prestigious job at Infosys to cook Maharashtrian vegetarian food. And it all started when her husband was in Paris and hungry…
09/08/2020 4:57 PM
104 comments
Kamal A.6 hours
Hats off Vry inspiring maam... God bless you
Bhagyashree B.7 hours
Inspiration 💯 Big fan mam!
Rohit V.8 hours
Truly Inspiring! It shows your deep hardwork & passion invested.
Mohammed E.9 hours
Now , I u/stood Y our focus on filling the belly is more important thing than increasing figures @ bank a/c. We work in various fields in various aspects /status for Stomach bcoz ultimately no 1 can survive on any currency Save without food N drink. Do u have any branch in Gulf region.
Ketki C.10 hours
story behind Purnabramha
Sharon H.16 hours
Do you have a restaraunt in or near London I love the sound of this.
Ritwika N.16 hours
😋
Ronit A.18 hours
tera khun kab khulega ?
Mayur I.18 hours
Jai Maharashtra ❤️ A true inspiration for our restaurant
Priyadarshini P.20 hours
Purnabrahm...mee jevayla yeinach. Tumchya jeven Mumbai madhe kuthe bhetel. Tai sundar concept aahe. Agdi aajichi aathvan aali.
Amit D.a day
Excellent. Proud of you .
Nishith J.a day
ala transformer Chod, restaurant kholiye, public ne khawa toh joise, ketlu b recession aawe.
Anish B.a day
हिरासत में हुई मौतें याद हैं? एक भारतीय नागरिक होने के नाते अपने अधिकारों को जानने के लिए यह वीडियो देखें https://youtu.be/KQ0oDyaGx14
Strangle C.a day
❤️❤️🤞
Strangle C.a day
😍
Archana D.a day
Wow this is amazing.... missing Pune and Maharashtra 😍
Srinjana S.a day
Hats off ma'am! 🙏
Siddhi B.a day
inspirational
Vinita A.2 days
I miss Modak the most made by my mom
Iris J.2 days
Follow ur passion