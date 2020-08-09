back

The Journey From Infosys To Owning A Restaurant Chain

She left a prestigious job at Infosys to cook Maharashtrian vegetarian food. And it all started when her husband was in Paris and hungry…

09/08/2020 4:57 PM
  • 303.5k
  • 186

