The Maharaja's Homecoming

Air India may return to its first home after 67 years if Tata Sons succeeds in winning a bid for it. This is the airline's story. ✈️

04/10/2021 11:53 AMupdated: 04/10/2021 11:55 AM
95 comments

  • Samuel G.
    2 days

  • Saidul I.
    2 days

  • Saidul I.
    2 days

  • Isabel F.
    3 days

    I am very proud of you sir Tata. Hats off n God bless you .I hope that it'll be more better than before.

  • Tapajit K.
    4 days

    TATA THE GREAT

  • Durgarao K.
    4 days

    Congratulations to TATA 💞🙏

  • Bernardpetershah
    4 days

    Yes TATA is the best Company in India.

  • Bernardpetershah
    4 days

    I feel lots of love and regards to TATA group.

  • Jawaharlal A.
    4 days

    Congratulations Sir

  • Raakeshh K.
    4 days

    Mera TATA Mahaan. Proud to b a TATAians..

  • Sushant G.
    4 days

    Welcome my legend

  • WizeGuy G.
    5 days

    the easy way out to manage economy,

  • Aditya S.
    5 days

    TATA provide new high to the airline

  • Nitin K.
    5 days

    May be it was today how did u see the weather report

  • Shiju V.
    5 days

    First of all the MPs and MLAs need to start paying for their flights. They can afford it with the salary they earn. Why should the commoner pay for their endeavours that results in nothing with income tax payout Being a private airline now Tata can make the difference

  • Jaswant S.
    5 days

    This is story of Air India and Indian airlines which was running Dakota and Foker friendship planes for many years and finally grounded. But many donot know there was kalinga Airlines with dare devil pilot who will take food and fuel for for forward post.inculding live bakra for ITBP AND REGEMENTS SIKHS POSTED IN FORWARD AREA. THEY WERE USING SMALL PARCUTES. THE WORK WAS UNDER DDST S. JAGIR SINGH WHO LATER MARRIED A ASSAMES GIRL.

  • Ricky G.
    5 days

    Congratulations dear TATA. If I fly next time, I will fly Air India. Make it great again sir.

  • Jyoti R.
    5 days

  • Mukesh P.
    5 days

    Congratulations

  • Satendra S.
    5 days

    विश्व स्वास्थ्य पर्यावरण एवं प्राणी कल्याण परिषद कल के सुरक्षित भविष्य कि कामना करते हैं जय कब्जेदारी

