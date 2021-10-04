back
The Maharaja's Homecoming
Air India may return to its first home after 67 years if Tata Sons succeeds in winning a bid for it. This is the airline's story. ✈️
04/10/2021 11:53 AMupdated: 04/10/2021 11:55 AM
- 413.5K
- 3.8K
- 104
Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.
95 comments
Samuel G.2 days
That's a homecoming indeed https://wp.me/pczYuj-gJ
Saidul I.2 days
MacBook Pro M1 Unboxing and Review https://youtu.be/iBjl2AuXn0Y
Saidul I.2 days
https://youtu.be/iBjl2AuXn0Y
Isabel F.3 days
I am very proud of you sir Tata. Hats off n God bless you .I hope that it'll be more better than before.
Tapajit K.4 days
TATA THE GREAT
Durgarao K.4 days
Congratulations to TATA 💞🙏
Bernardpetershah4 days
Yes TATA is the best Company in India.
Bernardpetershah4 days
I feel lots of love and regards to TATA group.
Jawaharlal A.4 days
Congratulations Sir
Raakeshh K.4 days
Mera TATA Mahaan. Proud to b a TATAians..
Sushant G.4 days
Welcome my legend
WizeGuy G.5 days
the easy way out to manage economy,
Aditya S.5 days
TATA provide new high to the airline
Nitin K.5 days
May be it was today how did u see the weather report
Shiju V.5 days
First of all the MPs and MLAs need to start paying for their flights. They can afford it with the salary they earn. Why should the commoner pay for their endeavours that results in nothing with income tax payout Being a private airline now Tata can make the difference
Jaswant S.5 days
This is story of Air India and Indian airlines which was running Dakota and Foker friendship planes for many years and finally grounded. But many donot know there was kalinga Airlines with dare devil pilot who will take food and fuel for for forward post.inculding live bakra for ITBP AND REGEMENTS SIKHS POSTED IN FORWARD AREA. THEY WERE USING SMALL PARCUTES. THE WORK WAS UNDER DDST S. JAGIR SINGH WHO LATER MARRIED A ASSAMES GIRL.
Ricky G.5 days
Congratulations dear TATA. If I fly next time, I will fly Air India. Make it great again sir.
Jyoti R.5 days
How TATA will make AIR INDIA profitable ?🤔 https://youtu.be/f_lCAPyEVa8
Mukesh P.5 days
Congratulations
Satendra S.5 days
विश्व स्वास्थ्य पर्यावरण एवं प्राणी कल्याण परिषद कल के सुरक्षित भविष्य कि कामना करते हैं जय कब्जेदारी