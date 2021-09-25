back

The Man Who Defeated Cancer Six Times

Cancer has visited Jayant Kandoi six times, but it couldn't stop him living life to the fullest...

25/09/2021 2:57 PM
66 comments

  • Nidhi K.
    2 days

    Great sir ji...

  • S Y.
    2 days

  • S Y.
    2 days

    Your eyes is beautiful 😍

  • Sangeeta B.
    2 days

    Very inspirational. God bless u 🙏🏻

  • Suchitra D.
    3 days

    Big salute to you dear. Inspiration to many.

  • Uknir R.
    3 days

    God Bless you.

  • Arjumand S.
    3 days

    That's the true spirit....live life to the fullest

  • Zill E.
    3 days

    watch the complete video.

  • Nalini D.
    3 days

    God bless you Beta

  • Pankaj T.
    3 days

    Hats off

  • Amarish K.
    3 days

    God bless you , brave lad.

  • Sutapa B.
    3 days

    God bless you brother

  • Sajid S.
    3 days

    Such a brave young man. Prayers from Pakistan 🇵🇰

  • Vishwas G.
    4 days

    Great God bless you dear

  • Royal R.
    4 days

    God bless.

  • Suraj K.
    4 days

    Big Applause

  • Saadia L.
    4 days

    Salute!!!!

  • Gitanjali S.
    4 days

    May you be blessed with a long life.

  • Shalini N.
    4 days

    U r a 🌟 Man...Awesom man

  • Sipra A.
    5 days

    Inspiring boy...God bless you