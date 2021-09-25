Pakistani Diplomat's Response To India At The UN
The Truth About Indra Nooyi
When PM Modi Stood Up For Minorities
Indian Diplomat's Sharp Rebuke to Pakistan At The UN
The Teacher Who Does Magic With Maths
The Man Who Defeated Cancer Six Times
Great sir ji...
❤
Your eyes is beautiful 😍
Very inspirational. God bless u 🙏🏻
Big salute to you dear. Inspiration to many.
God Bless you.
That's the true spirit....live life to the fullest
watch the complete video.
God bless you Beta
Hats off
God bless you , brave lad.
God bless you brother
Such a brave young man. Prayers from Pakistan 🇵🇰
Great God bless you dear
God bless.
Big Applause
Salute!!!!
May you be blessed with a long life.
U r a 🌟 Man...Awesom man
Inspiring boy...God bless you
Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.
66 comments
Nidhi K.2 days
Great sir ji...
S Y.2 days
❤
S Y.2 days
Your eyes is beautiful 😍
Sangeeta B.2 days
Very inspirational. God bless u 🙏🏻
Suchitra D.3 days
Big salute to you dear. Inspiration to many.
Uknir R.3 days
God Bless you.
Arjumand S.3 days
That's the true spirit....live life to the fullest
Zill E.3 days
watch the complete video.
Nalini D.3 days
God bless you Beta
Pankaj T.3 days
Hats off
Amarish K.3 days
God bless you , brave lad.
Sutapa B.3 days
God bless you brother
Sajid S.3 days
Such a brave young man. Prayers from Pakistan 🇵🇰
Vishwas G.4 days
Great God bless you dear
Royal R.4 days
God bless.
Suraj K.4 days
Big Applause
Saadia L.4 days
Salute!!!!
Gitanjali S.4 days
May you be blessed with a long life.
Shalini N.4 days
U r a 🌟 Man...Awesom man
Sipra A.5 days
Inspiring boy...God bless you