The Man Who Lived In An Auto

This 74-year-old, struggling with personal tragedies and Mumbai’s exorbitant rents, lived for more than two decades in the auto-rickshaw he drives.

23/02/2021 6:13 PMupdated: 23/02/2021 6:14 PM
83 comments

  • Abdul H.
    3 hours

    Allah Tallahassee duwa karta hung har kadam nahi efajat karey

  • Falguni K.
    6 hours

    Kindly share his fon no., so dat we can reach & help him, please do dat

  • Mohiit P.
    7 hours

    There are millions of people suffering but some stories just went unheard and unscreened.

  • R R.
    9 hours

    After sometime u will find another baba ka daba

  • Achala S.
    9 hours

    Sad but spirited

  • Renu C.
    10 hours

    Great work, BRUT ....Finally he got a home

  • Moon P.
    12 hours

    The never giving up attitude is all that makes you...Salute to this Gentleman 🙏

  • Sohail S.
    16 hours

    And salute to you Sir

  • Sohail S.
    16 hours

    Hats of to you Sir

  • Farida G.
    17 hours

    💔😭

  • Sanskar S.
    17 hours

    Enka account number koi dee sakta haaa

  • Mohammad H.
    19 hours

    an inspiration,salute this man

  • Sonali S.
    21 hours

    Great job thank you for making me believe in humanity is still alive 🙌

  • Muhammed R.
    21 hours

    This story first came in Brute

  • Neetu S.
    21 hours

    This is actually happening with many people ..W.F.H. is not possible for everyone... Businesses are affected by this Corona..and no support for middle class..

  • Sonam J.
    a day

    such a nice story

  • Romil M.
    a day

    Salute to his NEVER GIVE UP spirit

  • Madhurika M.
    a day

    Respect....

  • Bhavna S.
    a day

    how much pain can God give in this life and at this age, people who ate fit they beg but look at him he is working so desperately. God and people help him.

  • Santosh K.
    a day

    So optimistic . True India. Jai Ho Bharat.

