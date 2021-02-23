back
The Man Who Lived In An Auto
This 74-year-old, struggling with personal tragedies and Mumbai’s exorbitant rents, lived for more than two decades in the auto-rickshaw he drives.
23/02/2021 6:13 PMupdated: 23/02/2021 6:14 PM
- 168.4K
- 3.4K
- 105
83 comments
Abdul H.3 hours
Allah Tallahassee duwa karta hung har kadam nahi efajat karey
Falguni K.6 hours
Kindly share his fon no., so dat we can reach & help him, please do dat
Mohiit P.7 hours
There are millions of people suffering but some stories just went unheard and unscreened.
R R.9 hours
After sometime u will find another baba ka daba
Achala S.9 hours
Sad but spirited
Renu C.10 hours
Great work, BRUT ....Finally he got a home
Moon P.12 hours
The never giving up attitude is all that makes you...Salute to this Gentleman 🙏
Sohail S.16 hours
And salute to you Sir
Sohail S.16 hours
Hats of to you Sir
Farida G.17 hours
💔😭
Sanskar S.17 hours
Enka account number koi dee sakta haaa
Mohammad H.19 hours
an inspiration,salute this man
Sonali S.21 hours
Great job thank you for making me believe in humanity is still alive 🙌
Muhammed R.21 hours
This story first came in Brute
Neetu S.21 hours
This is actually happening with many people ..W.F.H. is not possible for everyone... Businesses are affected by this Corona..and no support for middle class..
Sonam J.a day
such a nice story
Romil M.a day
Salute to his NEVER GIVE UP spirit
Madhurika M.a day
Respect....
Bhavna S.a day
how much pain can God give in this life and at this age, people who ate fit they beg but look at him he is working so desperately. God and people help him.
Santosh K.a day
So optimistic . True India. Jai Ho Bharat.