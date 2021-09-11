back
The Man Who Makes Art On Pencils
Birds. Buildings. Logos. Artist B. Kailash makes the most stunning miniature carvings on a surprising surface...✏️
10/09/2021 4:15 PMupdated: 10/09/2021 4:17 PM
7 comments
Murtaza G.11/09/2021 20:42
لو m
Suriya S.11/09/2021 15:32
Machan Kailash Mass da..
Akkie U.11/09/2021 10:06
Finally something that isn't political!🙌🏽
Dinesh M.11/09/2021 07:34
Machaa this is Awesome ❤️❤️🔥🔥🔥 Go Heights Man 🔥
Prabhu R.11/09/2021 04:15
Brilliant!! Absolutely fascinating.
Brut India10/09/2021 17:39
You'd be surprised at where India's pencils come from, more here:
Asha R.10/09/2021 17:34
Great post