back

The Man Who Makes Art On Pencils

Birds. Buildings. Logos. Artist B. Kailash makes the most stunning miniature carvings on a surprising surface...✏️

10/09/2021 4:15 PMupdated: 10/09/2021 4:17 PM
  • 36.9K
  • 11

Portraits

  1. 3:00

    Blast From The Past: Yuvraj Re-Enacts His Six 6s

  2. 3:23

    The Girl Who Started A “Pawri”

  3. 4:36

    When Kangana Took On... Everyone?

  4. 2:06

    Pakistan Alleges Indian Hand in Threat To New Zealand

  5. 1:51

    Woman Forced To Hit Companion With Slipper

  6. 2:26

    He Made A Classroom On The Road

7 comments

  • Murtaza G.
    11/09/2021 20:42

    لو m

  • Suriya S.
    11/09/2021 15:32

    Machan Kailash Mass da..

  • Akkie U.
    11/09/2021 10:06

    Finally something that isn't political!🙌🏽

  • Dinesh M.
    11/09/2021 07:34

    Machaa this is Awesome ❤️❤️🔥🔥🔥 Go Heights Man 🔥

  • Prabhu R.
    11/09/2021 04:15

    Brilliant!! Absolutely fascinating.

  • Brut India
    10/09/2021 17:39

    You'd be surprised at where India's pencils come from, more here:

  • Asha R.
    10/09/2021 17:34

    Great post