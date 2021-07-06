back

The Martial Arts Bride From Tamil Nadu

Nisha from Tamil Nadu went viral on her wedding day for an unusual reason…

06/07/2021 5:27 PM
  • 41.7K
  • 39

Portraits

27 comments

  • Amutha J.
    an hour

    Rajkumar Moses is her mentor...future brides need martial arts to break the bones of cowardly husband-to-be who are useless drunkards!!!

  • Sherida N.
    2 hours

    check mama als ze dr winti krijgt

  • Jagadish P.
    3 hours

    Husband after marriage I know belt martial arts

  • Samra M.
    4 hours

    lol the husband must be scared to see this

  • Waseem A.
    5 hours

    An eye opener for her husband 😂😂😂😂

  • Sanjit S.
    5 hours

    She is REQUIRED in HARYANA / UP/ KASHMIR/ WB…

  • Ram A.
    6 hours

    After doing this arts: After a while time Her m i ln law: we can demand some more bribe Her husband: once remaind her martial arts stunt and then ask about extra bribe 😂😂😂, pavam

  • Nikita D.
    6 hours

    Great to watch but sadly none of those people wore masks which sadly is the ground reality of tamil nadu.

  • Trisha D.
    6 hours

    👌👌

  • Manojj B.
    7 hours

    Bechara pati

  • Manjunath S.
    7 hours

    Indirectly threatening in-laws 😂😂😂

  • Lopez M.
    7 hours

    Warning her saas and husband by Showing this skill 😂😂😂😂

  • Panash F.
    8 hours

    husband ko ghar pohochne se pehle hi dara diya..hahaha

  • Hamza F.
    9 hours

    this is so cool

  • Arun K.
    13 hours

    Cunning bride... Indirectly threatening husband and family😃

  • Habibullahi O.
    14 hours

  • Hervé F.
    14 hours

    She is very talented👏🏽 Good thing to do it during her wedding. Bravo to her husband for encouraging her. Her husband had better not piss her off 😅

  • Salini C.
    15 hours

    Wow. Brilliant.

  • Disappear P.
    15 hours

    pati ko to lag gaaya 🥴

  • Harshad K.
    15 hours

    Prayers for her husband. 😂