The Martial Arts Bride From Tamil Nadu
The Fabulous Life Of Ranveer Singh
Assam CM On “Pattern” Of Shooting Fleeing Criminals
Imran Khan Compares India And China
Ways To Avoid Covid Vaccination Scam
Activist Stan Swamy’s Message Before Arrest
Rajkumar Moses is her mentor...future brides need martial arts to break the bones of cowardly husband-to-be who are useless drunkards!!!
check mama als ze dr winti krijgt
Husband after marriage I know belt martial arts
lol the husband must be scared to see this
An eye opener for her husband 😂😂😂😂
She is REQUIRED in HARYANA / UP/ KASHMIR/ WB…
After doing this arts:
After a while time
Her m i ln law: we can demand some more bribe
Her husband: once remaind her martial arts stunt and then ask about extra bribe 😂😂😂, pavam
Great to watch but sadly none of those people wore masks which sadly is the ground reality of tamil nadu.
👌👌
Bechara pati
Indirectly threatening in-laws 😂😂😂
Warning her saas and husband by Showing this skill 😂😂😂😂
husband ko ghar pohochne se pehle hi dara diya..hahaha
this is so cool
Cunning bride... Indirectly threatening husband and family😃
All 𝐭𝐡𝐚𝐧𝐤𝐬 𝐭𝐨 Mr Steven randy 𝐰𝐡𝐨 𝐦𝐚𝐝𝐞 𝐢𝐭 𝐩𝐨𝐬𝐬𝐢𝐛𝐥𝐞 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐦𝐞 𝐭𝐨 𝐛𝐞 𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐧𝐢𝐧𝐠 $5,𝟎𝟎𝟎 𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐲 3 𝐝𝐚𝐲𝐬 𝐰𝐨𝐫𝐤𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐟𝐫𝐨𝐦 𝐡𝐨𝐦𝐞 𝐰𝐢𝐭𝐡 𝐚 𝐦𝐢𝐧𝐢𝐦𝐮𝐦 capital of $500 𝐢𝐧𝐯𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 .. 𝐭𝐡𝐚𝐧𝐤𝐬 𝐚 𝐥𝐨𝐭... 𝐘𝐨𝐮 𝐜𝐚𝐧 𝐜𝐨𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐜𝐭 him 𝐝𝐢𝐫𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐥𝐲 𝐢𝐟 𝐲𝐨𝐮 𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐢𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐢𝐧 𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐧𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐟𝐫𝐨𝐦 𝐡𝐨𝐦𝐞
Mag-click sa link sa ibaba upang makipag-ugnay sa kanya sa pamamagitan ng kanyang profile sa ibaba upang masimulan ang Kita nang malaki
👇👇👇👇👇👇👇👇👇https://www.facebook.com/Steven.randy0005
She is very talented👏🏽 Good thing to do it during her wedding.
Bravo to her husband for encouraging her.
Her husband had better not piss her off 😅
Wow. Brilliant.
pati ko to lag gaaya 🥴
Prayers for her husband. 😂
Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.
27 comments
Amutha J.an hour
Rajkumar Moses is her mentor...future brides need martial arts to break the bones of cowardly husband-to-be who are useless drunkards!!!
Sherida N.2 hours
check mama als ze dr winti krijgt
Jagadish P.3 hours
Husband after marriage I know belt martial arts
Samra M.4 hours
lol the husband must be scared to see this
Waseem A.5 hours
An eye opener for her husband 😂😂😂😂
Sanjit S.5 hours
She is REQUIRED in HARYANA / UP/ KASHMIR/ WB…
Ram A.6 hours
After doing this arts: After a while time Her m i ln law: we can demand some more bribe Her husband: once remaind her martial arts stunt and then ask about extra bribe 😂😂😂, pavam
Nikita D.6 hours
Great to watch but sadly none of those people wore masks which sadly is the ground reality of tamil nadu.
Trisha D.6 hours
👌👌
Manojj B.7 hours
Bechara pati
Manjunath S.7 hours
Indirectly threatening in-laws 😂😂😂
Lopez M.7 hours
Warning her saas and husband by Showing this skill 😂😂😂😂
Panash F.8 hours
husband ko ghar pohochne se pehle hi dara diya..hahaha
Hamza F.9 hours
this is so cool
Arun K.13 hours
Cunning bride... Indirectly threatening husband and family😃
Habibullahi O.14 hours
All 𝐭𝐡𝐚𝐧𝐤𝐬 𝐭𝐨 Mr Steven randy 𝐰𝐡𝐨 𝐦𝐚𝐝𝐞 𝐢𝐭 𝐩𝐨𝐬𝐬𝐢𝐛𝐥𝐞 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐦𝐞 𝐭𝐨 𝐛𝐞 𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐧𝐢𝐧𝐠 $5,𝟎𝟎𝟎 𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐲 3 𝐝𝐚𝐲𝐬 𝐰𝐨𝐫𝐤𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐟𝐫𝐨𝐦 𝐡𝐨𝐦𝐞 𝐰𝐢𝐭𝐡 𝐚 𝐦𝐢𝐧𝐢𝐦𝐮𝐦 capital of $500 𝐢𝐧𝐯𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 .. 𝐭𝐡𝐚𝐧𝐤𝐬 𝐚 𝐥𝐨𝐭... 𝐘𝐨𝐮 𝐜𝐚𝐧 𝐜𝐨𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐜𝐭 him 𝐝𝐢𝐫𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐥𝐲 𝐢𝐟 𝐲𝐨𝐮 𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐢𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐢𝐧 𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐧𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐟𝐫𝐨𝐦 𝐡𝐨𝐦𝐞 Mag-click sa link sa ibaba upang makipag-ugnay sa kanya sa pamamagitan ng kanyang profile sa ibaba upang masimulan ang Kita nang malaki 👇👇👇👇👇👇👇👇👇https://www.facebook.com/Steven.randy0005
Hervé F.14 hours
She is very talented👏🏽 Good thing to do it during her wedding. Bravo to her husband for encouraging her. Her husband had better not piss her off 😅
Salini C.15 hours
Wow. Brilliant.
Disappear P.15 hours
pati ko to lag gaaya 🥴
Harshad K.15 hours
Prayers for her husband. 😂