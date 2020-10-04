back
The Maruti Zen That Became A Sports Car
He wanted a sports car but couldn’t afford one… So he got car mechanics to fix him an old abandoned Maruti Zen. This is what it looks like now…
04/10/2020 5:27 AM
59 comments
Abdullah K.10 hours
abey tumhare wali to nhi hai
Piyush C.a day
yahi krwana h bs 😅k
Sergi R.a day
What the heck is this??
Suju M.a day
Unfortunately in India we are not allowed to modify our vehicles and showcase our talents and creativity...The RTO and MVD will hunt us down and burden us with hefty fines as they don't have such options included in the rule book and nobody cares about amending or modifying these rules and regulations that were formed decades back probably by the British.....
Sandal D.a day
This still looks junk man. Wasted your money.
Varun P.a day
What about registration ?!?!?
Raju T.2 days
awesome idea ....👏👏👏🤘
Andrea G.2 days
see india too has it😁
Abhishek G.2 days
kya karwaya jaye apna bhi car modified classic vintage
Glo Z.2 days
Illegal
Nida T.2 days
🤪
Gaurav M.2 days
RTO wants to know your location.
Shubhankar B.3 days
Are this modified cars legal in Indian streets??
Christina S.3 days
your kalyanathuku car ready xD
Ìvår À.3 days
ni Zen ni kuda alane marchey ra🥺
Keshav P.3 days
match made in heaven
Saieesh H.3 days
Zen itself is a classic car , should have restored it to it's original glory. This is total crap
Vardan S.3 days
😝
Kamran Z.3 days
Do you know its illegal ???
Aishwarya P.3 days
look at this