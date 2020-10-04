back

The Maruti Zen That Became A Sports Car

He wanted a sports car but couldn’t afford one… So he got car mechanics to fix him an old abandoned Maruti Zen. This is what it looks like now…

04/10/2020 5:27 AM
59 comments

  • Abdullah K.
    10 hours

    abey tumhare wali to nhi hai

  • Piyush C.
    a day

    yahi krwana h bs 😅k

  • Sergi R.
    a day

    What the heck is this??

  • Suju M.
    a day

    Unfortunately in India we are not allowed to modify our vehicles and showcase our talents and creativity...The RTO and MVD will hunt us down and burden us with hefty fines as they don't have such options included in the rule book and nobody cares about amending or modifying these rules and regulations that were formed decades back probably by the British.....

  • Sandal D.
    a day

    This still looks junk man. Wasted your money.

  • Varun P.
    a day

    What about registration ?!?!?

  • Raju T.
    2 days

    awesome idea ....👏👏👏🤘

  • Andrea G.
    2 days

    see india too has it😁

  • Abhishek G.
    2 days

    kya karwaya jaye apna bhi car modified classic vintage

  • Glo Z.
    2 days

    Illegal

  • Nida T.
    2 days

    🤪

  • Gaurav M.
    2 days

    RTO wants to know your location.

  • Shubhankar B.
    3 days

    Are this modified cars legal in Indian streets??

  • Christina S.
    3 days

    your kalyanathuku car ready xD

  • Ìvår À.
    3 days

    ni Zen ni kuda alane marchey ra🥺

  • Keshav P.
    3 days

    match made in heaven

  • Saieesh H.
    3 days

    Zen itself is a classic car , should have restored it to it's original glory. This is total crap

  • Vardan S.
    3 days

    😝

  • Kamran Z.
    3 days

    Do you know its illegal ???

  • Aishwarya P.
    3 days

    look at this

