The Milkman Who Flew In The Sky
He failed twice but didn't stop trying... At 50, milkman Dayaram fulfilled his childhood fantasy of making a functional flying device. 🛩️
01/05/2021 2:57 PM
5 comments
Mohamed A.20 hours
Kudos for his efforts, but was it not like re inventing the wheel?
Swadha D.a day
Good
Sreejith S.3 days
Zash Z.3 days
Brut India4 days
