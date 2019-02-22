The Modern Mud House

Would you live in a mud house? These beautiful homes were built with hands using clay and other easily available natural materials. 🏡
Ambuj V.03/25/2019 05:15
Sir phone number please
Ambuj V.03/25/2019 05:14
I want mud house
Anjii S.03/17/2019 05:51
What rubbish??? Ancient India (infact my ancestral home) use to live in such houses.... Brut India, guess you don't do a good research!
Anushree T.03/15/2019 01:18
With horizontal footprint in cities reducing at a rapid pace, how do these geniuses propose to build high-rise buildings with mud? This can happen in villages and probably tier 3 cities (towns) where there is ample space and linient development control regulations. Again, sustainability doesn't mean going back in time to primitive materials. Vernacular contemporary architecture advocates modern and more relevant interpretation of local materials. Today, I would feel insecure in terms of physical safety and even social status if I'm living in such a house and trying to make my mark in a city.
Praniti M.03/14/2019 05:11
I will build a house like this one. No need to be afraid of all hazards of earthquake.
Srikrishna D.03/14/2019 03:08
I used to visit my extended family who lived in such a house, in our village, when I was a kid. That's like 25+ years ago. It is the "brainchild" of every community that progressed from living under rocks to thatched roofs to this. All before use of bricks & cement was possible.
Vasant P.03/11/2019 00:25
Omshanti
Wasif K.03/09/2019 09:41
:O
Ramesh D.03/08/2019 23:54
Our villages all ready having such houses, I have been living in such houses since childhood and still visit there during vacation and festivals... Summer damn good in such houses. There is only modifications done. Rest all primary idea is not their own...
Anaswara V.03/04/2019 06:05
I want one
Abdul W.03/03/2019 10:59
Vasant P.03/03/2019 03:48
Wonderful
Akaifa B.02/28/2019 18:33
Want to know the place nd contact no
Dave S.02/28/2019 08:25
Brain child ?? Excuse me ☝️ people in many tribal communities have been making houses like these since ages. You can say inspired but definitely not a brain child. Appreciate their efforts for getting it into the main stream but it’s not something new.
Thannal H.02/27/2019 13:00
Well arranged video . Good Job.🙂
Geetika V.02/25/2019 10:46
u need to see this, sustainable architecture!!
Kashif A.02/25/2019 02:31
Mud houses are common in rural India, and I have lived in them..
Vinutha S.02/24/2019 16:09
Love to live in such kind of houses...
Asha B.02/23/2019 19:20
Would love to live in such house....
Amit B.02/23/2019 02:41
Not just tribals but everyone all over the world was building with local materials before cement. But these things have to be 'discovered' to become upmarket. Even though we will use the traditional knowledge of building we will still look down upon people who developed this knowledge over hundreds of years