back
The Neighbour Bringing The Farm To Your Table
"That's when it struck me, what about our food security?" This aircraft-maintenance-engineer-turned-farmer used his hobby to help feed his entire neighbourhood during the lockdown.
28/11/2020 6:57 AM
- 134.1K
- 1.4K
- 29
And even more
- 3:13
Pourquoi les tomates n'ont plus de goût
- 3:36
Au Danemark, 17 millions de visons abattus pour empêcher une mutation du Covid-19
- 3:22
Interview : Ron Finley, le jardinier gangsta
- 3:45
Ce couple qui a changé de vie : de DRH à l’élevage de truites
- 14:36
Marine et François ont tout quitté pour vivre à la campagne
- 4:24
Hugo Travers a enquêté sur les vraies causes des incendies en Amazonie
25 comments
Aasma I.5 hours
,
Ayani T.9 hours
Wow so inspiring to see many people taking up new hobby to help community and themselves. My 9 year old son also started his own container gardening because of covid19 lockdown. https://youtu.be/IApKNJ6TfDY
Ami S.18 hours
Great
Sangeeta M.a day
We also did the same thing, planted many vegetables during the lock down.
Partha D.a day
Great man keep it going
Nalini S.a day
My story is very similar to yours...great going and best of luck with your gardening! It's a wonderful stress reliever!!!
Prashant K.a day
Show the farmer's efforts how they are cultivating and what are facing problem...
Darshana A.a day
👍🏻👏👏
Kamukama D.2 days
,come we learn
Bohi M.2 days
Omg this is a grateful testimony of my life thank you lord for letting me to contact dr musa herbal home that could help me cure my canner virus. God keep blessing you for everybody if you also need cure of any kind of virus kindly contact him via WhatsApp +2348134722949 or email him via [email protected]
Sharifa M.2 days
Amazing. Gardening is the best treatment for relieving street.
Parul P.2 days
Hats off to you.
Ketan R.2 days
👍
Swadha D.2 days
Inspiring
Swadha D.2 days
So nice
Bhoomi T.2 days
Great...inspiring for those who r thinking abt such start up...👏👌👍
Priyanka M.3 days
I’m so glad to see the young generation enjoying plantations, gardening, farming. Making the best use of the planet..
Saloshini P.3 days
Amazing!!
Homai A.3 days
Wonderful n that you enjoy it n share makes u a hero. In our garden people unfortunately destroy our bannana, gauva and papaya trees. But you can only do so much and stomach only so much of the ugly names they call you.
Vishal J.3 days
What aren't people capable of? 😎