back
The Pakistani teen fighting trauma with sport
Her dad attacked her mom with acid. When she got older she found a unique way to outgrow that trauma. But will society let this Pakistani teenager be?
26/03/2022 6:57 AM
- 19.5K
- 120
- 6
Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.
4 comments
Suresh K.2 days
Thanks Jinnah 😂
Hervé F.2 days
Yes, stop the discriminations. Women can play football, not only men. Stop patriarchy mentality that say a woman is just for cook and care about children. I'm sad for the mother. Disgusting how her husband treat her before give up his daughter and wife.
Raphael K.2 days
Who are you to ask? will pakistani society allow all this? why dont you focus on your ever increasing rape cases!
Sandeep J.2 days
But still our liberandus and leftist will support Pakistan.