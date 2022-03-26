back

The Pakistani teen fighting trauma with sport

Her dad attacked her mom with acid. When she got older she found a unique way to outgrow that trauma. But will society let this Pakistani teenager be?

26/03/2022 6:57 AM
4 comments

  • Suresh K.
    2 days

    Thanks Jinnah 😂

  • Hervé F.
    2 days

    Yes, stop the discriminations. Women can play football, not only men. Stop patriarchy mentality that say a woman is just for cook and care about children. I'm sad for the mother. Disgusting how her husband treat her before give up his daughter and wife.

  • Raphael K.
    2 days

    Who are you to ask? will pakistani society allow all this? why dont you focus on your ever increasing rape cases!

  • Sandeep J.
    2 days

    But still our liberandus and leftist will support Pakistan.

