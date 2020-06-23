back

The Pilot Who Flew Indians Home

Swati Raval piloted a plane that evacuated hundreds from Rome. But it was seatbelt weather at home too as she began her 14-day quarantine, struggling to keep her two children away from her bedroom. ✈️👏

06/23/2020 3:57 PM
  • 638.1k
  • 284

