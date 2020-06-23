back
The Pilot Who Flew Indians Home
Swati Raval piloted a plane that evacuated hundreds from Rome. But it was seatbelt weather at home too as she began her 14-day quarantine, struggling to keep her two children away from her bedroom. ✈️👏
06/23/2020
