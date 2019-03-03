The Rise of Thums Up

42 years ago a Mumbai company launched a “spicy” and “strong” cola as a substitute to foreign soft drinks. Little did they know it would change the way Indians drank their soda pop… 😋
179 comments
Swapneel G.04/08/2019 05:44
Does anyone know the name of the track which is played in this video
Jeffrin K.03/29/2019 16:58
Music sounds like daft punk
Ashish K.03/29/2019 14:58
There is lot difference in taste now it's not that strong n all
Rohan K.03/29/2019 02:24
It's a poison and we hate it nowadays...
Sudhir S.03/28/2019 22:15
watch this I told u Thumps up was a Coca Cola product now
शुभम स.03/28/2019 05:28
Basically Coca Cola degraded the quality of thins up with time, slowly killed the brand . Now it does not taste as it use to taste.
Vaibhav S.03/27/2019 18:00
ihr musst das unbedingt probieren.
Saikat S.03/27/2019 06:15
thumbs up
Omkar S.03/26/2019 17:41
I told you 🙌
Sujitha03/26/2019 17:24
Dishant Gandhi
Kalpitha R.03/26/2019 15:07
Thuummmss up😍😍😍🤘🤘🤘🤘
Dev O.03/25/2019 12:29
Last Line 'A friend of its favorite Old Monk...' YESssss
Barnik D.03/25/2019 05:02
The soundtrack. Anyone knows it?
Saurav C.03/25/2019 04:58
Also we should not forget Apna Cola by Shri Ganesh Gaitonde bhau .
Laltu M.03/25/2019 03:40
Bpk
Honey S.03/25/2019 03:09
Biggest secret of thumsup success is it go very well with rum and brandy....
Aparajeet M.03/24/2019 11:11
No one can replace Thums up.......
Sachin J.03/23/2019 15:55
last 10seconds bruhhhhh!!!!!!
Swarna K.03/23/2019 05:30
watch the climax
Adityaa K.03/22/2019 20:10
the drink our family has been running on lol