The Robot Who Befriended A Scared Stray

This dog’s best and only friend is a robot. 🤗

29/03/2021 2:57 PM
  • 125.6K
  • 95

64 comments

  • Shrestha M.
    15 hours

    CRYING!

  • Dharitri S.
    16 hours

    Ur great bhai ,🙏 aapne isko samahalke rakha bahat bahat dhanyawad 🙏

  • Sarita Y.
    a day

    Great bro with theme with modren tools

  • Sunita J.
    a day

    God bless you for helping animals

  • Utkarsh M.
    2 days

    Why India never posts rescues of Hens, Cows, Goat, pigs etc .. What is difference between I love dog and I love chicken ? Sick mentality of these media houses.

  • Bhoomika S.
    2 days

    Thank you for helping Jojo. Im presuming you adopted Jojo..if not please ensure that it gets adopted!

  • Dikshant J.
    2 days

    sawant ko bol hamla bhi aisa drone chaiye ba

  • Deboshree B.
    2 days

    U r true hero raj

  • Vishwanath B.
    2 days

    It is due to such unkindly behavior of humans towards these animals which leads to all such calamities bestowed by nature on us. Corona, tsunami, earthquake...karma comes back. You have done a great job brother 👏..God bless you..it gives a hope that humanity is still alive

  • Anjana J.
    2 days

    Thank you raj

  • Alisha O.
    2 days

    She could have been trained again to trust humans. It would have been easier than building a robot to feed her. But you wanted to gain publicity using this dog. You are none other than those opportunist bikers with GoPro cams. Helping needy and shooting a video is a marketing strategy these days.

  • Shubhangi K.
    2 days

    Commendable ❤️

  • Sonal S.
    2 days

    May God bless this man ❤🙂

  • Rijum P.
    2 days

  • Rosalind D.
    3 days

    God bless you so caring

  • Shakuntala P.
    3 days

    Shame on the human who tortured the dog . Not worth being called human.

  • তুনা ম.
    3 days

    Thank you for doing this 🙏

  • Veena R.
    3 days

    Very humble and priceless job.. krsna bless you

  • Ila M.
    3 days

    Raj is a very kind and compassionate man. Being kind and caring to animals is a great quality. May God bless him.

  • Dipita S.
    3 days

    dekh jojo naam rakhse

