back

The Scrap Iron Man

Cardboard, scrap metal, and electronic waste...that's all it took for this Manipur man to turn into Iron Man.

19/09/2021 5:27 AM
  • 1.6M
  • 1.1K

Portraits

  1. 3:00

    Blast From The Past: Yuvraj Re-Enacts His Six 6s

  2. 3:23

    The Girl Who Started A “Pawri”

  3. 4:36

    When Kangana Took On... Everyone?

  4. 2:06

    Pakistan Alleges Indian Hand in Threat To New Zealand

  5. 1:51

    Woman Forced To Hit Companion With Slipper

  6. 2:26

    He Made A Classroom On The Road

790 comments

  • Sandeep S.
    2 hours

    The real iron man.. what if he have money..fir toh bhai alag level ka suit bana deta.. 😎

  • Hruaixela L.
    3 hours

    Awesomeeee......e Keep it up brother..... Mr.Stark junior

  • Sharmila W.
    4 hours

    Excellent 👌👏👏👏

  • Rupesh C.
    5 hours

    Appreciate

  • VëLsôñ G.
    5 hours

    Don't believe let me know if this is real🤜🤛

  • Arghya M.
    5 hours

    Maine bhi mark 50 banya , Ark Reactor , a shotgun and a dragunov SVD ,. But dragunov tut gya ,

  • Rock Y.
    6 hours

    You are so talented 😍

  • Barasha S.
    6 hours

    He is too good.Help him or just give more details of him.

  • Monika D.
    6 hours

    Super talented

  • Bennjo S.
    6 hours

    You must learn how the tribal can do1✊✊✊✊

  • Ãyúẞh S.
    7 hours

    Govt moderxod h..lawra ka SARKAR

  • Sayon M.
    8 hours

    Amazing

  • Rajesh G.
    8 hours

    Brilliant job good keep it up 👌👌👏👏👏

  • Hamidur R.
    8 hours

    brooo... Stop dreaming.. Just Do it

  • Nimon C.
    9 hours

    you bad lron man

  • Khundrakpam B.
    9 hours

    We should let this young talents grow.👍

  • Meeyamgi Y.
    10 hours

    Well done

  • Rishithangzm
    11 hours

    Congrats broda 👍

  • Amozzy R.
    11 hours

    Tony stark built his suit from scraps too.. This boy is the real iron man.

  • Eno C.
    11 hours

    Congratulations to ur hard working.....