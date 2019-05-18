The Story Of A Made-In-India Drink

Don't panic, Rooh Afza supplies are back to normal for this year's Ramzan. But how did this super-sweet syrup become one of India's favourite drinks? 😋
421 comments
ALii A.07/19/2019 00:40
divided by borders united by rooh afza ❤️
Shefali S.07/18/2019 08:15
I have had the from Pakistan. It's not same as India's there is noticable difference.🥤
Farhat K.07/18/2019 07:02
Love ❤️ you always from South Africa
Farhat K.07/17/2019 22:43
Love ❤️ you always from South Africa
Nishma A.07/17/2019 18:01
rooh Afza 🤪🤪🤪
Sohin S.07/16/2019 18:47
Ye product koinahi piye iske distributer sirf muslimoko hi banayajatahe
Tahseen K.07/16/2019 00:53
Bought it after many years!
Mina A.07/14/2019 13:20
omg they heard us talking, this came on my feed
Rakhshi T.07/13/2019 20:04
I came 2 know rooh afza was not in da market in india this Ramada so i happened 2 visit india in my summer vacation n took bottles of rooh afza there, it was easily available in Pakistan
Noorafsha A.07/13/2019 15:28
Ramadan over... May be for 2020..u mean
Faria B.07/13/2019 06:05
Loveeee rooh afza!!!
Nooreen Q.07/11/2019 15:30
😄💗
Ali B.07/11/2019 11:15
Its Made In PAKISTAN 😍🇵🇰
Hasnain M.07/11/2019 10:30
Once I invited my European American friends for dinner , it’s now part of their tables too... it one of best drink with chia seeds according to them n use it on deserts ice creams..
Shumaila K.07/11/2019 09:01
His son makes better then him
Arshiya H.07/11/2019 03:58
I love roohafza..
Rafieka B.07/10/2019 09:37
your opinion on Rooh Afza? I haven’t tried it yet. But I’ve seen it’s pretty popular.
Maria B.07/09/2019 17:13
I prefer natural rooh afza over Pepsi poison......
Suman R.07/09/2019 04:12
who is missing it.
Mannal M.07/08/2019 15:46
Lol have tasted both but the jameShireen aka rooh afza from Pakistan is way better than the one made in India