The Story Of A Made-In-India Drink

Don't panic, Rooh Afza supplies are back to normal for this year's Ramzan. But how did this super-sweet syrup become one of India's favourite drinks? 😋

05/18/2019 12:33 PM
421 comments

  • ALii A.
    07/19/2019 00:40

    divided by borders united by rooh afza ❤️

  • Shefali S.
    07/18/2019 08:15

    I have had the from Pakistan. It's not same as India's there is noticable difference.🥤

  • Farhat K.
    07/18/2019 07:02

    Love ❤️ you always from South Africa

  • Farhat K.
    07/17/2019 22:43

    Love ❤️ you always from South Africa

  • Nishma A.
    07/17/2019 18:01

    rooh Afza 🤪🤪🤪

  • Sohin S.
    07/16/2019 18:47

    Ye product koinahi piye iske distributer sirf muslimoko hi banayajatahe

  • Tahseen K.
    07/16/2019 00:53

    Bought it after many years!

  • Mina A.
    07/14/2019 13:20

    omg they heard us talking, this came on my feed

  • Rakhshi T.
    07/13/2019 20:04

    I came 2 know rooh afza was not in da market in india this Ramada so i happened 2 visit india in my summer vacation n took bottles of rooh afza there, it was easily available in Pakistan

  • Noorafsha A.
    07/13/2019 15:28

    Ramadan over... May be for 2020..u mean

  • Faria B.
    07/13/2019 06:05

    Loveeee rooh afza!!!

  • Nooreen Q.
    07/11/2019 15:30

    😄💗

  • Ali B.
    07/11/2019 11:15

    Its Made In PAKISTAN 😍🇵🇰

  • Hasnain M.
    07/11/2019 10:30

    Once I invited my European American friends for dinner , it’s now part of their tables too... it one of best drink with chia seeds according to them n use it on deserts ice creams..

  • Shumaila K.
    07/11/2019 09:01

    His son makes better then him

  • Arshiya H.
    07/11/2019 03:58

    I love roohafza..

  • Rafieka B.
    07/10/2019 09:37

    your opinion on Rooh Afza? I haven’t tried it yet. But I’ve seen it’s pretty popular.

  • Maria B.
    07/09/2019 17:13

    I prefer natural rooh afza over Pepsi poison......

  • Suman R.
    07/09/2019 04:12

    who is missing it.

  • Mannal M.
    07/08/2019 15:46

    Lol have tasted both but the jameShireen aka rooh afza from Pakistan is way better than the one made in India