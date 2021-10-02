back
The Tale Of A Boxer Turned Security Guard
This boxer went from winning international medals to working as a security guard. He's now finding his way back to his sport, despite life's hard punches.
02/10/2021 5:57 PM
109 comments
Arbind B.2 days
This is what is also going to happen to neeraj chopra our at present youth icon one day.. India is pathetic...
Tushar M.4 days
🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻
Chiranjit K.4 days
This is our great INDIA. 😥
Binu P.5 days
This is the future of athletes in India shining india
Dorjee T.5 days
Boxing such a beautiful sport but no scope in this damn country. It's melody still rhyme in my head through on punch.
Shrikant K.5 days
Bhut hi dukh hua.please help kre Tata steel
Apoorv A.5 days
Sir please look into this case
A M.5 days
See if you help 👆🏽
Soham Y.5 days
Fuck all third world country! Look what they made of Ali and look at the state of our sports peeps!
Prashant M.5 days
Sad tragedy in sports World of india , government is not at all interested in supporting sports person .
Jaikala G.5 days
Work is worship
Nilanjan M.5 days
India me sports lekar koi soch ta hi nhi hamare yaha cricket ke ialava koi game pe interest nehi leta Mai bhi ek MMA fighter hu per mujhe sponcer nhi mil raha is lie me matches attend nahi kar pa rha hoon😥😥
Pratik B.5 days
Jitendra Chouksey
Drx R.5 days
All these are special gift from Congress to all gifted personalities of India in their regime
Nikul C.6 days
So Sad to hear the Value of person, who has Made India proud internationally...😔😡😔. It's 100% fault of Central GOVT, who was ruling at that time...😡😡😡
Chandan Ç.6 days
Hidden gems in india 🙌
Mumbai S.6 days
Govt of India pls support him
Waqar A.6 days
This is the treatment happened to be occur with good athletes. But don't blame only government bodies of sports etc. Our people are crazy after cricket and bollywood. Not even interested to watch our national game hockey. As public don't give attention to other athletes, so there is less sponsership and less earnings etc. may be therefore the sports authorities don't provide them a lifetime jobs and good sustainable income.
Agricultural M.6 days
Generally Security Guards have a significant function in development. All works are equal and all works contribute to development. You should be proud , Sir of your Work , you are working and there are several persons without work roaming around , searching for work. Our advice to you Sir , stay strong and train others in Boxing and empower people ; train people in boxing and self defense , learning something generally allow someone to become more strong and able.
Maunish S.6 days
Ya mera india,i live my india