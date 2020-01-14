The Tigress And Her Cubs: A Viral Story

This viral picture of a big cat and her 5 cubs showed India’s much celebrated Project Tiger programme in good light. But how safe are India’s tigers really?
34 comments
Russell N.7 hours
If this was the case, why didn't he stop the killing of Avni, the Tigress.
Russell N.7 hours
Yet 12 lost their lives due to an unknown illness. NDTV started the "Save the Tiger" campaign and collected enough to buy vehicles for the guards etc.
Inderjit S.7 hours
Brut india Please don’t always talk rubbish about india ,I feel like u guys are anti government Always say bad Please promote good stuff too and appreciate the good efforts too Don’t be like fucking congress who ruined india
Purushottam V.9 hours
Four tigers killed in Goa last month. :+(
Lackie R.10 hours
My buffloa doing double gobber credits goes to modi govt thanks a lot
Anand M.10 hours
Photo from Dudhwa National Park ♥️
Maria M.10 hours
இவைஙளும் வீடிளந்ததா CAAவால்.
Raj B.12 hours
बहुत सुंदर
आशुतोष त.12 hours
India has the largest number of tigers in the world !
Vikas S.12 hours
bhaiya congratulations!!
Gnana S.14 hours
Protect tigers
Imthy A.14 hours
😍😍😍😍
Rosna F.14 hours
Great
Uma A.15 hours
Great
Bhavesh C.15 hours
Hopefully they go extinct in few years
Barbara P.16 hours
He should make trips to the areas of India where the poor are starving .
Damini B.16 hours
😍
Ravi M.16 hours
Congratulations 👌👌👌👍🥂
Pop I.16 hours
Well... when humans are not safe in its own country...what we can say anything about animals...🤐🤐
Devarinti R.16 hours
Wow