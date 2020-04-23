The Tragic Burial Of Dr. Simon Hercules

UK Doctor Contracts Coronavirus
Erlinda B.a day
Shame on this people
Myrna S.a day
Soo soo 💔broken for all the fronliner who's doing the best to keeping people who've done so much damage and death to people all around the whole world I pray for those heroes to do whatever they've needed to have provided for the people who've gotten covid 19 viruses😭😭 I think that's is why the pandemic is?? So so Sorry brings those emotional being in myself😭Godbless and thank you fronliner ❤❤❤🙏🙏🙏😇
Marita T.2 days
TRUSTING GOD IS OUR ONLY HOPE
Marita T.2 days
Because she pray pure come fr her heart
Marita T.2 days
Our GOD IS ALIVE KEEP SAFE DR.
Krish L.2 days
Rest in Peace Dr. Saab
Talat S.2 days
India is becoming a land of gangster & goons, leaders of the nation like Amit Shah, Modi, Yogi have criminal records themselves, there is no law and order and no one cares.
Aprodite W.2 days
Those people attacking you was a horrible they don't have a heart.they should help those frontliners they sacrificing their own lives for us.
Pramod R.2 days
Hats 🎩 off to Chennai people u guys are setting an example by showing such gesture
Jacqui C.2 days
Illeteracy is a damn crime. These doctors were nearly killed as a result of this. Illeteracy breeds criminals hope they were found and held accountable. At least some of them
Pastr M.2 days
Very scary brother. I am so sorry that happened 😢
Maria M.2 days
😥
Jackie A.2 days
ITS in the vaccines. Dontctake them bill Gates evil
Jackie A.2 days
Did he get a vaccine before this?
Asnath G.2 days
Dr. what to do I feel very bad for this incident.There is no humanity. Humanity is dead
Jannat O.2 days
Gosh I dont want to live in India if thats the case people are dangerous. Why are they like this? They should be helping each other.
Gigi R.2 days
That’s so sad ! They’re both heroes . Actually all the doctors, nurses, police , ambulance drivers , funeral workers all risk their lives in more ways than just being exposed to covid 19, are all heroes.
Shirley S.3 days
So sad
Kay I.3 days
OMG that so sad for Dr Simon he spent time to study and help people but at the end he cannot gone in pease May god watch over his soul why can the police make the arrest all those monsters put all of them in jail . 😢😢😢😢
Susan H.3 days
I'm so very sorry for the loss of your colleague, Dr. Simon Hercules. Thank you kindly to all of you for being on the front lines in your country. I'm sorry also about the fake news that caused a life threatening situation for you and the other doctors, the ambulance drivers and those who were trying to complete digging for Dr. Simon. Please continue to be the doctors you were trained to be and thank you for having good hearts in helping others. I hope everyone gets some sleep and eats healthy if possible when you're able to. Am sorry you and your coworkers went through such a horrendous experience. Prayers 🙏🙏🙏 for you all and your families.