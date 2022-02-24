back
The Ukraine-Russia crisis, explained
Russia has attacked Ukraine. Here’s what you need to know about the crisis that could become Europe’s largest armed conflict since World War II...
24/02/2022 4:06 PMupdated: 24/02/2022 4:07 PM
- 1.3M
- 15.9K
- 1.2K
936 comments
Kmen T.11 minutes
Wish Trump was still the President..
Kwaiwah S.14 minutes
DAMN YOU PUTIN, YOU ARE KILLING INNOCENT PEOPLE.
Mahesh N.17 minutes
Screw this bloody Putin. He is such a big disgrace.
Indivisible H.17 minutes
Bunch of old idiots
Limar S.18 minutes
They cant defeat russia.. ukraine has a weak leader who believed the west. So where are they now?
Bhoyet A.18 minutes
Stop Bullying Russia Joke ba-ding.. american pie..
Mark W.20 minutes
Putin is guilty of war crimes. Capture him by any means necessary and put him on trial.
Snehadeep B.22 minutes
Then why is Biden being a pussy rather than doing something about it?
Ellmar B.23 minutes
F*CK YOU VLADIMIR PUTIN LEAVE UKRAINE ALONE
KS M.25 minutes
the snake behind was USA
KS M.26 minutes
nonsensical news. all the eastern bloc has joined NATO. it is very apparent that US is surrounding Russia.
Jazzyjazz H.27 minutes
Lyden to to leave the White House along with his administration needs to leave
Mari D.27 minutes
Seriously.
Animesh R.28 minutes
Iraq, Afghanistan 🙄 Tibet, Taiwan 🤔🤔
Rave D.28 minutes
Why Russia attacked Ukraine is bcoz Russia foresee that America will use Ukraine base in the future to invade Russia when there's an opportunity to US lead by Israel
S. Y.30 minutes
So...what US thought when it invaded Iraq....may Allah save the innocent people of Ukraine
Adv S.32 minutes
Same as USA on Cuba
Elvia A.33 minutes
Biden is only igniting this tyrant's anger with his foolish words. DO SOMETHING
Wilter L.37 minutes
putin is new hitler in the making
Gabriel L.38 minutes
This is just f*ed up and f*king sad, makes people angry too