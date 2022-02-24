back

The Ukraine-Russia crisis, explained

Russia has attacked Ukraine. Here’s what you need to know about the crisis that could become Europe’s largest armed conflict since World War II...

24/02/2022 4:06 PMupdated: 24/02/2022 4:07 PM
  • 1.3M
  • 1.2K

936 comments

  • Kmen T.
    11 minutes

    Wish Trump was still the President..

  • Kwaiwah S.
    14 minutes

    DAMN YOU PUTIN, YOU ARE KILLING INNOCENT PEOPLE.

  • Mahesh N.
    17 minutes

    Screw this bloody Putin. He is such a big disgrace.

  • Indivisible H.
    17 minutes

    Bunch of old idiots

  • Limar S.
    18 minutes

    They cant defeat russia.. ukraine has a weak leader who believed the west. So where are they now?

  • Bhoyet A.
    18 minutes

    Stop Bullying Russia Joke ba-ding.. american pie..

  • Mark W.
    20 minutes

    Putin is guilty of war crimes. Capture him by any means necessary and put him on trial.

  • Snehadeep B.
    22 minutes

    Then why is Biden being a pussy rather than doing something about it?

  • Ellmar B.
    23 minutes

    F*CK YOU VLADIMIR PUTIN LEAVE UKRAINE ALONE

  • KS M.
    25 minutes

    the snake behind was USA

  • KS M.
    26 minutes

    nonsensical news. all the eastern bloc has joined NATO. it is very apparent that US is surrounding Russia.

  • Jazzyjazz H.
    27 minutes

    Lyden to to leave the White House along with his administration needs to leave

  • Mari D.
    27 minutes

    Seriously.

  • Animesh R.
    28 minutes

    Iraq, Afghanistan 🙄 Tibet, Taiwan 🤔🤔

  • Rave D.
    28 minutes

    Why Russia attacked Ukraine is bcoz Russia foresee that America will use Ukraine base in the future to invade Russia when there's an opportunity to US lead by Israel

  • S. Y.
    30 minutes

    So...what US thought when it invaded Iraq....may Allah save the innocent people of Ukraine

  • Adv S.
    32 minutes

    Same as USA on Cuba

  • Elvia A.
    33 minutes

    Biden is only igniting this tyrant's anger with his foolish words. DO SOMETHING

  • Wilter L.
    37 minutes

    putin is new hitler in the making

  • Gabriel L.
    38 minutes

    This is just f*ed up and f*king sad, makes people angry too

