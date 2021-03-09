back
The Uncomfortable Truth India Needs To Face
Ayesha Banu's suicide in Ahmedabad was a tragic reminder of the silent suffering of many Indian wives. The 23-year-old's death also points to a startling statistic from India's official suicide data. TW: Suicide.
09/03/2021 2:57 PM
110 comments
Goutam S.2 hours
I also ashamed on the parents who thought daughters are burden and just because of society and responsibility send her to unknown people home. Allow them as like man to study, play, sing, dance, doing business , doing job whatever she wants. Instead of asking her or reminding her that it's time to marry. Don't do take time allow her to leave freely and allow her to do whatever she wants. The Indian culture and a process to cope up with the society to manage an image is become toxin which leads her to suicide. Who created these customs and traditions these things become very dangerous for the innocents. Allow her to talk and allow her to live freely.
Afsar K.2 hours
Shame on her husband
Akshil S.3 hours
Anjina B.5 hours
Ayesha dear! You could have poisoned your husband and his family instead of taking your life! World would have become a better place
Rahuldarbari5 hours
When men's are commiting suicides, unfortunately nobody stands with men's and thier suicide is always unnoticed and when women's are commiting suicides everybody stands with the women
Leslie F.6 hours
Every Police chowki must have an active women's cell dealing with these cases and also there must be a govt funded women's shelter in every state where women can be provided shelter and also given incentive for training and growth!! Also Police cell must crackdown and take complaints by women more seriously!!
Rajeshwari R.6 hours
A grim reminder of the fact that we are not raising our children well... coz every family where a human being is abused their are people of both gender present... why is it that a someone has to loose precious life... life is beyond marriage and love and bounds and norms of society..
Abdullah S.8 hours
Apni zindagi bhi bahut tough chal rahi hai But i will never give up.
Srijana S.8 hours
If we really want to save our girl child and house wives,DOWRY SYSTEM should be completely wipped off from Indian Society🙏🙏🙏Poor young lady Ayesha....😢😢😢😭😭😭
Tanya S.8 hours
God this is so disturbing, what is the point of all this women’s day drama when women are still treated as second class citizen. It’s bloody 2021 and we have to deal with dowry issues makes me sick. Teach your daughters to be strong and fight for injustice. To all women out there, a marriage is not your endgame. A husband or boyfriend doesn’t define your life.
Shrma S.9 hours
But what about men suicide due to false dowary case
Navjot G.11 hours
So sad. Such a beautiful soul. Beautiful child These In laws should be burned alive next to her Why cant you son earn and support you Why Why So sad Beti Ji Rest in peace as you are free now My heart aches
Kiran K.11 hours
What about situation when it's a husband that dies nobody cares because he is a man he deserved. Then they wanna argue about equality my ass. Same number of men also die husband's to be exact why after marriage illicit relations come in to light reverse domestic violence psychological pain that cannot be expressed as a result of this false sence of superiority in men. Women this women that heart broken emoji s and sad ballads then why the hell are you talking about equality good men are the new minority.
Mak L.12 hours
In Islam... the man has to give his wife dowry.......
Nilesh S.12 hours
# Justice for Ayesha 🙏 Islam me kyu Aurat ko Mard k barabar ka Hakk nahi diya jata ? Kyu uspe Trust na kar ke Chaubiso Ghante Burkhe me rakhte he? Kyu usko koi freedom nahi ? Kyu Tin Talaq or Halala jaisi Tadpaane wali rasam ? Kyu darte ho Muslim Aurato ko Azadi dene se ? Kyu uski achche se Padhai Likhai pe ban he ? Kyu wo apna personal smart phone use nahi kar sakti he ? Mard Char Saadi kare to theek jabki aurat ek BF rakhe to bhi mob linching karke khoon kar dete ho ? Agar Muslim Mard Hindu se Pyar ya Shadi kar sakta he to Muslim Mahila Hindu se kyu Pyar ya Shadi nahi kar sakti ? Usko uske hisse ki khushi pana or Azadi se jeena uska Hakk he , ye koi rahem nahi he uspe. Uski bhi kuchh Pasand Napasand hoti theek waise hi jaise Muslim Mardo ki, Uska Janam Sirk aapki Havas or Bachche Palne k liye nahi huva or naa hi wo koi Bachche Paida karne ki machine he. Usko bhi aage badhana he , Job karni he , Tarakki karni he , Kyu Tadpate ho use ek ek chhoti se chhoti cheez k liye ? Last but Not least Islam me sabhi pabandhi sirf or sirf Aurat par hi kyu ?
Suchit P.12 hours
In a multi diverse society likes ours where people are divided by gender, race, religion, region, wealth, color and education, respect and empathy for a fellow being is one of the basics that is expected. We need to stop letting our children feel privileaged for their Color, wealth, caste, education etc.
Bharat K.12 hours
Shit, how atrocious. Also, the religion isn't mentioned, she isn't Hindu then.
Sobii M.13 hours
May Allah save every daughter from wrong doers Ameeen, but still suicide is not the solution its seems less faith in Allmighty Allah to do so, may Allah forgive all of them who took that horrible step Ameeen ...
Yatin B.13 hours
Peace 🙏
Ravi K.14 hours
Requesting Brut not to share this kind, recent stats telling that suicidal tendencies have been increasing by watching videos on SM, TQ