back

The viral “Pappa ki Haleem” story

Customers weren't coming to the roadside eatery that this little boy's dad runs in Hyderabad. His quick-fix solution stunned the internet. 🤯 🎥: Pappa ki haleem

19/04/2022 2:29 PM
  • 750.2K
  • 329

270 comments

  • Bipul V.
    2 hours

    This reminds me of my childhood effort that I used to do for my father business, I used to think and try different methods to attract customers at my father shop. 🥺

  • Bipul V.
    2 hours

    Too good ☺️

  • Assad U.
    3 hours

    3 2 1 and the hinduvta RSS BJP comments will follow .

  • Joe K.
    4 hours

    Well done kid

  • Rini N.
    4 hours

    Thook Haleem ❤❤❤

  • SAroosh K.
    5 hours

    Ma Shaaa Allah I pray. May Allah save u and ur family from hindu extremists. I hope they wont attack u and ur family.

  • Mohammed A.
    5 hours

    Ameen Future PM of INDIA

  • Paras B.
    6 hours

    Ab unhi paiso se patthar khareedke ke fekenge

  • Syed A.
    7 hours

    Mashaallah Mashaallah

  • Quazi M.
    11 hours

    Don't loose your hope, magic happen every time, wait for your chance.

  • Ajith F.
    11 hours

    With this fiery attitude, this young gentleman, I wish and pray, may his wish come true... he might do what he has done with his father's business and buy back India too.

  • Radhika R.
    14 hours

    What a smart boy ❤️

  • Faisal P.
    14 hours

    The hate towards the Muslim is intolerable in comment section? I mean so much hate towards one community or other. Yesterday i saw some hate towards whole sikh community. I mean politicians aside. Did your parents taught that to you at home? We weren't taught to hate anyone, period. I guess my parents succeeded in raising me better than most i believe.

  • Abhilash P.
    14 hours

    How's the taste of haleem??

  • Vijay P.
    14 hours

    Got it .. so it’s only meat and meat products .. no other industry requires it .. ok sounds good thanks

  • Ayontica B.
    17 hours

    That reminds me of baba ka dhaba

  • Ahmadul H.
    19 hours

    Hebat skali

  • Adil M.
    21 hours

    I wish I could visit your eatery,In sha allah i will try to come there only for your Papa ki haleem❤️

  • Syed A.
    21 hours

    Masqati should personally meet this boy and appreciate him for using its [email protected] ghee

  • Kashish S.
    a day

    God bless you 🙂 Jai Mata Di <3

