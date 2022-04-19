back
The viral “Pappa ki Haleem” story
Customers weren't coming to the roadside eatery that this little boy's dad runs in Hyderabad. His quick-fix solution stunned the internet. 🤯 🎥: Pappa ki haleem
19/04/2022 2:29 PM
- 750.2K
- 14.5K
- 329
270 comments
Bipul V.2 hours
This reminds me of my childhood effort that I used to do for my father business, I used to think and try different methods to attract customers at my father shop. 🥺
Bipul V.2 hours
Too good ☺️
Assad U.3 hours
3 2 1 and the hinduvta RSS BJP comments will follow .
Joe K.4 hours
Well done kid
Rini N.4 hours
Thook Haleem ❤❤❤
SAroosh K.5 hours
Ma Shaaa Allah I pray. May Allah save u and ur family from hindu extremists. I hope they wont attack u and ur family.
Mohammed A.5 hours
Ameen Future PM of INDIA
Paras B.6 hours
Ab unhi paiso se patthar khareedke ke fekenge
Syed A.7 hours
Mashaallah Mashaallah
Quazi M.11 hours
Don't loose your hope, magic happen every time, wait for your chance.
Ajith F.11 hours
With this fiery attitude, this young gentleman, I wish and pray, may his wish come true... he might do what he has done with his father's business and buy back India too.
Radhika R.14 hours
What a smart boy ❤️
Faisal P.14 hours
The hate towards the Muslim is intolerable in comment section? I mean so much hate towards one community or other. Yesterday i saw some hate towards whole sikh community. I mean politicians aside. Did your parents taught that to you at home? We weren't taught to hate anyone, period. I guess my parents succeeded in raising me better than most i believe.
Abhilash P.14 hours
How's the taste of haleem??
Vijay P.14 hours
Got it .. so it’s only meat and meat products .. no other industry requires it .. ok sounds good thanks
Ayontica B.17 hours
That reminds me of baba ka dhaba
Ahmadul H.19 hours
Hebat skali
Adil M.21 hours
I wish I could visit your eatery,In sha allah i will try to come there only for your Papa ki haleem❤️
Syed A.21 hours
Masqati should personally meet this boy and appreciate him for using its [email protected] ghee
Kashish S.a day
God bless you 🙂 Jai Mata Di <3