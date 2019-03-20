back

The Woman Who Blessed The President

She’s known as the mother of trees. She’s 107 years old. And this gesture of hers floored India’s President. 🌳🌴🌲

03/20/2019 3:06 PM
229 comments

  • Nikul P.
    04/17/2019 05:59

    Congraas Hindu Virodhi Party

  • Mohmd A.
    04/16/2019 22:27

    Great amma

  • Harshith C.
    04/16/2019 06:49

    Congratulations

  • Sunil S.
    04/16/2019 05:39

    Amma nemage danyvadagallu

  • Vannela S.
    04/15/2019 00:10

    This shows the interest and care towards society by BJP govt. I mean hardwork from various fields are selected without lobbying. But where asbin other govts all are set before the disturbution only.

  • Suresh S.
    04/14/2019 17:12

    God bless you

  • Sathiyamoorthy S.
    04/14/2019 15:25

    Love love love, a lots of love for her.

  • ಅಭಿರಾಮ್ ಗ.
    04/14/2019 13:22

    ಗ್ರೇಟ್

  • Rakesh K.
    04/14/2019 10:28

    Great woman

  • Vinay V.
    04/14/2019 09:12

    Greatest Women Salu MaradaThimmakka....

  • Ram K.
    04/14/2019 03:17

    🙏🌺🌹🌷🌻🙏

  • Varahal C.
    04/13/2019 22:43

    Love you bhamma🙏🙏🙏

  • Shreya P.
    04/13/2019 18:11

    This is possible only in the modi government

  • Bhabani S.
    04/13/2019 11:53

    Grand salut Jay hind Jay Bharat mataki good 🌲 tree mother of India......

  • Mohit K.
    04/13/2019 05:31

    sat sat naman..🙏💐

  • শৌ ভ.
    04/13/2019 04:37

    This is proved that India going on....nd mother is mother there are no option.... This is for all mother

  • Rakesh R.
    04/12/2019 16:56

    I hats of u ajji

  • Puneeth G.
    04/12/2019 14:00

    I m happy to say I m kannadiga..... From karnataka

  • Ravi K.
    04/12/2019 13:00

    இந்தியா வரலாற்றில் நடைபெற்ற மிகப்பெரிய மாற்றம்

  • Nagaraj G.
    04/12/2019 12:07

    Magadi...taluku....nama.amma..