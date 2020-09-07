back
The YouTube Watermelons Of Tripura
A Tripura farmer decided to grow watermelons with the help of YouTube tutorials. His success was doubly appreciated as he pulled off a great harvest during off-season.
09/06/2020 6:57 AMupdated: 09/07/2020 6:56 AM
93 comments
Sanjit B.12 hours
Dont take billu baba seriously.. he is talking shit from 2018.. he was giving 50k jobs in one year.🙏🙏. yes it was a jumlaaa... Now he will be giving huge number of jobs(uncountable) in next 2 year.. wherever he saw something good happend.. that panauti will go there.. take the full credit.. the farmer has nothing to do.. local channels also hvenot showed that .he learned from.. you tube.. billu baba went there to motivate.. along with his . Officials.. they were coming back with one or 2 melons in there hand.. even the police officials were also involved.. Kuch to sharam kroo..🙏🙏🙏
Kalai A.a day
God job
Shivam J.2 days
Kya chutiya cm hai
Subrata D.2 days
When he speaks, he give credit to the PM all the time. 😁
Nivedita S.3 days
tm v kuch shuru karo😒
Vidwat J.3 days
It wud have been good if u had covered how he cultivated the crop instead of coving Cm and PM.
Prithi K.3 days
Jeevan B.4 days
Sonali D.4 days
In Bengali Mr Debnath kind of people are called 'parishad'. Absolutely half- illiterate
Shubhashish B.4 days
A BC cm hay .. sala credit is bande ko jata hay .. biplab dev ek chutiya hay
Manashpratim M.4 days
Akhil P.4 days
Wow 🤩 incredible story, set yourself from victim hood mentality, fly high and free ✌️
Aritra D.4 days
Doesnt look happy at all while complimenting the guy 🤣
Hatharki M.4 days
Amen
Smaran G.4 days
Well PM doesn't deserves a credit lol
Manjit K.4 days
It was all going good
Akarsh S.4 days
Har jagah modi ko na ghusao,
Pravin D.4 days
Good work, but Modi has nothing to do with it.
Mousumi S.4 days
Saumen S.4 days
This farmer Bhabendra Debnath’s most of the watermelons (40 to 50) were plucked and stolen by CM Biplab Deb’s accompanying officials, security, no money was paid to farmer, that news, farmer’s interview was covered in local TV channels