back

The YouTube Watermelons Of Tripura

A Tripura farmer decided to grow watermelons with the help of YouTube tutorials. His success was doubly appreciated as he pulled off a great harvest during off-season.

09/06/2020 6:57 AMupdated: 09/07/2020 6:56 AM
  • 236.9k
  • 108

And even more

  1. 2:06

    The YouTube Watermelons Of Tripura

  2. 1:47

    From Luxury Resort To Piscicultural Success

  3. 3:41

    "Why I Quit A Banker's Job To Be A Farmer"

  4. 3:02

    A Bike Ride On Coconut Trees

  5. 5:13

    The Keeper Of The Trees

  6. 3:37

    Rajasthan Student Makes Driverless Tractor

93 comments

  • Sanjit B.
    12 hours

    Dont take billu baba seriously.. he is talking shit from 2018.. he was giving 50k jobs in one year.🙏🙏. yes it was a jumlaaa... Now he will be giving huge number of jobs(uncountable) in next 2 year.. wherever he saw something good happend.. that panauti will go there.. take the full credit.. the farmer has nothing to do.. local channels also hvenot showed that .he learned from.. you tube.. billu baba went there to motivate.. along with his . Officials.. they were coming back with one or 2 melons in there hand.. even the police officials were also involved.. Kuch to sharam kroo..🙏🙏🙏

  • Kalai A.
    a day

    God job

  • Shivam J.
    2 days

    Kya chutiya cm hai

  • Subrata D.
    2 days

    When he speaks, he give credit to the PM all the time. 😁

  • Nivedita S.
    3 days

    tm v kuch shuru karo😒

  • Vidwat J.
    3 days

    It wud have been good if u had covered how he cultivated the crop instead of coving Cm and PM.

  • Prithi K.
    3 days

    http://www.tripurainfoway.com/news-details/TN/149580/cm-rsquo-s-watermelon-garden-visit-caused-losses-to-the-farmer-cm-rsquo-s-people-allegedly-robbed-water-melons-without-giving-prices.html

  • Jeevan B.
    4 days

    https://bit.ly/35fpMty

  • Sonali D.
    4 days

    In Bengali Mr Debnath kind of people are called 'parishad'. Absolutely half- illiterate

  • Shubhashish B.
    4 days

    A BC cm hay .. sala credit is bande ko jata hay .. biplab dev ek chutiya hay

  • Manashpratim M.
    4 days

    https://m.facebook.com/story.php?story_fbid=2767776410104482&id=2242323235983138

  • Akhil P.
    4 days

    Wow 🤩 incredible story, set yourself from victim hood mentality, fly high and free ✌️

  • Aritra D.
    4 days

    Doesnt look happy at all while complimenting the guy 🤣

  • Hatharki M.
    4 days

    Amen

  • Smaran G.
    4 days

    Well PM doesn't deserves a credit lol

  • Manjit K.
    4 days

    It was all going good

  • Akarsh S.
    4 days

    Har jagah modi ko na ghusao,

  • Pravin D.
    4 days

    Good work, but Modi has nothing to do with it.

  • Mousumi S.
    4 days

    http://www.tripurainfoways.com/news-details/TN/128630/cm-rsquo-s-water-melon-garden-visit-caused-losses-to-the-farmer-cm-rsquo-s-people-allegedly-robbed-water-melons-without-giving-prices.html

  • Saumen S.
    4 days

    This farmer Bhabendra Debnath’s most of the watermelons (40 to 50) were plucked and stolen by CM Biplab Deb’s accompanying officials, security, no money was paid to farmer, that news, farmer’s interview was covered in local TV channels

Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.

Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.

switch-check
switch-x
By continuing, you agree to receive emails from Brut.