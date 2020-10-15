back
These Communal Harmony Ads Sparked Outrage
Indian brands often tried to promote communal harmony through their ads. But not everyone took kindly to the messages of love. Here are three such incidents of ads which backfired. 🤦♀️
15/10/2020 10:35 AMupdated: 15/10/2020 10:36 AM
25 comments
Lalit A.2 hours
Hindu ko shikha rhe dhrm ksee apneye
Bilal A.3 hours
We support Tanishq
Vikram S.3 hours
Religion was always meant to divide. Humanity is meant to unite! We all choose the former. The problem lies with us. We have created religions, named gods as per religions, named humans as per religions. If that was not enough, divided religion into its own higher and lower castes and completely forgotten harmony and humanity. Caste before religion, religion before nation and nation before humanity. Thats what it is all about, whereas it should have been exactly the other way round. Humans are digging their own grave. When will we understand the importance of respecting humanity more than anything else? Such a Pity!
Premendra N.3 hours
Another https://m.facebook.com/story.php?story_fbid=1335766836775823&id=801251990227313
Cma A.3 hours
Ha ha ha to purchase jewelleries there is alway need money but i don't think after lockdown people have to much money for purchase that😂😂
Premendra N.3 hours
https://m.facebook.com/story.php?story_fbid=1335804010105439&id=801251990227313
Amit S.3 hours
we waste more time in this kind bullshit the actual problem of our country.. and big deal what so offensive about the ad this divide and rule needs to stop because at the end the day we are all one...
Husain K.3 hours
Mera desh badal raha hain...
Tabassum F.3 hours
Big bazaar had shown in its ad that a muslim gynacologist was offered fruits for iftaari, Muslims did not object as to why she is breaking her fast by the fruits given by hindu family
Nitin S.3 hours
अबे चूतिए कब बंद करेगा अपना ये ड्रामा
Himalaya S.3 hours
Brut India is targeting Hindus
Nilesh D.3 hours
Excellent ad with a good message
Rafique A.3 hours
Pura desh gutter pe🙈
Anil R.3 hours
It's a shame we are seeing this mentality in the 21st century when communication and information are more readily available than ever before
Khan H.3 hours
Ye Akbar badshah Ka Deen e ilahi hai asal mein dubara fashion mein ana chah raha 😊😊
Shounak T.4 hours
Communal harmony? 😂😂
Sridhar J.4 hours
MEDIA..Don't preach us harmony... It's in our blood. You media creates false narration to create hatred & propaganda.🇮�ia🇮🇳
Subas D.4 hours
We can't find peace until the pissful religion is secular
Praveen J.4 hours
Good to see the Hindu awakening after all these years. Bollywood and advertisers for far too long have been humiliating Hindus and Hinduism in the name of 'secularism and brotherhood' shit. It's time these bigoted roaches are shown their place and brought to book.
Satrangi H.4 hours
Modi & BJP Leaderships belongs to RSS, Hindu nationalist extremists organization based on Hitler Nazism ideology... Modi is fascist and racist PM... He was killer of Gujarat Muslims. Thousands of Kashmiri Mulims were killed, abducted and millions of house arrests.... Sooner he and his team will face war crime cases in international court of justice...