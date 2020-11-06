back

These Elephants Got Richer By Rs. 5 Crore

This man just willed his property to his two giant-sized children. Unlikely they will squabble for a bigger share! 😍

06/11/2020 1:27 PM
  • 64.0k
  • 58

40 comments

  • Zameer S.
    4 hours

    हथिनी का आरोपी विल्सन, गाय का आरोपी नंदलाल, भड़काऊ भाषण कपिल दे, जासूसी में पकड़ाए विकास-चिमन, और हर मुद्दे में घसीटा जाए मुसलमान

  • Jaideep P.
    4 hours

    Wah yahan toh zinda haathi bhi crore-on ka!

  • Deborah A.
    7 hours

  • Good J.
    10 hours

    https://youtu.be/wM2opsK5Wy0 If the world was ending.

  • Himani S.
    12 hours

    True love really ❤️

  • Sadhana I.
    12 hours

    Great thoughts this person has. God bless 🙏

  • Vijay R.
    13 hours

    Respect.....🙏

  • Pratiksha H.
    13 hours

    Good. Wish you all best.

  • Shekhar P.
    13 hours

    🧡🙏

  • SuchithraMani
    14 hours

    Great👍👍👍👍

  • Renu B.
    14 hours

    Dhanya hai aise mahapurush.

  • Dhiraj '.
    15 hours

    this!

  • Sakshi G.
    15 hours

    The same when I say to fellas/girls that I love animals more than humans coz they don't deceive ever then ppl relish my words & ask me to get married with an animal. Now ur video has supportive for me. If any taunts me again I'll show u as eg.... 🥴🤗💞💕

  • Mildred F.
    15 hours

    Just give it a pat for me please .Many thanks ☺

  • Jan R.
    15 hours

    Wounded full best human being in this cruel world👍

  • Pranshu K.
    15 hours

    Bhai Kya baat kahi h

  • Varsha S.
    15 hours

    bohot hi sundar bat karhi h sir aapne

  • Jaskaranbir S.
    15 hours

    ❤❤❤❤

  • Praveen K.
    15 hours

    ❤️

  • Manik T.
    16 hours

    The the story of elephant killing in Kerela??? Why r u not showing it?? Any reason