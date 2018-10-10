These Indians Built A Park Just For Crows

Is one of India’s most common bird species on the decline? Residents of Vidisha, Madhya Pradesh, think so.
31 comments
Prince R.11/04/2018 08:23
Gayanender pratap Rao.. Good.. Just...
Muskan S.11/03/2018 17:41
Very nice 👍👍
S.d. V.11/03/2018 12:25
Deforestation and food shortage are main causes of migration of birds
Aditya D.11/02/2018 12:08
Maru de bc Aditya Dange
Raja B.11/01/2018 10:46
Mast
Kirankumar P.10/31/2018 04:59
V nice
Amol P.10/30/2018 14:03
I find the reason stupid but kaam toh accha kar rahe hai so it's good
Aseem S.10/29/2018 09:54
Not in mumbai worli for sure ...
Sandeep K.10/29/2018 05:05
ye Kya hai Bhai vidisha me
Swapnil M.10/27/2018 17:19
What if sparrows, pigeons, etc enters park? By the way you can find more crows in dumping yards outside city.
Shubham S.10/27/2018 15:22
...good job😌
Varun U.10/27/2018 04:40
Its a sure thing that sparrows are not seen in Delhi since long, but I see sparrows in my lawn daily in Navi mumbai atleast for now. I think there should be a study on how to preserve these beautiful creatures.
Varun U.10/27/2018 04:36
Come to Mumbai, you will find a crow on your head 😜
Kusum U.10/26/2018 16:14
बहुत अच्छे भाई लोग
Chanchal C.10/19/2018 12:09
नागपुर में तो कौये देखने को तरसते हैं
Rakesh T.10/19/2018 06:00
Esi hi ek samanya jati bhi rajnetao ki den se nast ho jaygi enki tarah
Sumbul N.10/18/2018 10:33
🤔🤔
Krishna N.10/16/2018 15:10
I like it
ताराचंद ग.10/16/2018 11:56
सुपर
CA V.10/15/2018 18:40
Such a sweet thing.. I think it's high time we all realize and work collectively to help all animals..😘😍