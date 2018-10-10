back

These Indians Built A Park Just For Crows

Is one of India’s most common bird species on the decline? Residents of Vidisha, Madhya Pradesh, think so.

10/10/2018 1:32 AM
31 comments

    Deforestation and food shortage are main causes of migration of birds

    I find the reason stupid but kaam toh accha kar rahe hai so it's good

    Not in mumbai worli for sure ...

    ye Kya hai Bhai vidisha me

    What if sparrows, pigeons, etc enters park? By the way you can find more crows in dumping yards outside city.

    ...good job😌

    Its a sure thing that sparrows are not seen in Delhi since long, but I see sparrows in my lawn daily in Navi mumbai atleast for now. I think there should be a study on how to preserve these beautiful creatures.

    Come to Mumbai, you will find a crow on your head 😜

    बहुत अच्छे भाई लोग

    नागपुर में तो कौये देखने को तरसते हैं

    Esi hi ek samanya jati bhi rajnetao ki den se nast ho jaygi enki tarah

    Such a sweet thing.. I think it's high time we all realize and work collectively to help all animals..😘😍